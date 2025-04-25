TKO Group CEO Ari Emanuel’s 2024 Pay Falls 72% to $18.1 Million

TKO Group CEO Ari Emanuel saw his pay package fall 72% to $18.1 million, compared to $64.9 million in 2023, per the company’s proxy statement filed Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

His package included a $3 million base salary, a $4.29 million bonus, $2.5 million in stock awards, $8.21 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation and $125,407 in “other” compensation, including $116,782 for personal use of a company-provided aircraft and $8,625 in 401(k) matching contributions.

The annual total compensation of TKO’s median employees was $105,026 in 2024, making Emanuel’s CEO pay ratio to 173 to 1.

Meanwhile, the WWE and UFC parent’s president and chief operating officer Mark Shapiro took in $31.96 million in 2024, up 98.7% from $16.08 million in 2023. His package included a $4 million base salary, $8.2 million bonus, $19.57 million in stock awards and $198,871 in “other” compensation, including $194,049 for personal use of the company-provided aircraft, $3,450 in 401(k) matching contributions and $1,372 of reimbursed commuting expenses.

The pay disclosure does not factor in the compensation that Emanuel received as CEO of TKO’s parent company Endeavor Group Holdings, whose $25 billion take private deal officially closed in March.

As part of that deal, Emanuel received a $173.8 million cash payout and rolled over ownership interests with a total value of $290.27 million into the private company. He also waived his right to a $25 million transaction bonus in connection with the sale of Endeavor’s assets and was given a new title: executive chairman of the newly formed WME Group. Shapiro serves as president and managing partner of that company.

Endeavor Group Holdings retains a controlling stake of 60.9% in TKO Group, which was not party to the take-private deal and remains a publicly-traded company. Shares of TKO are up 63% in the past year, 10% year to date and 36% in the past six months.