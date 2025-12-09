AMC Networks Taps Peacock, Hulu Executive Annie Luo as Streaming Growth President

AMC Networks has tapped Peacock and Hulu executive Annie Luo as its new president of streaming growth, the company announced Tuesday.

In the newly created role, Luo will be responsible for driving the growth and expansion of AMC Networks’ portfolio of targeted streaming services. She will be in charge of driving subscriber acquisition and engagement, activating commercial and programming strategies, identifying new business opportunities and developing go-to market approaches.

Based in New York, Luo will report to AMC Networks Chief Commercial Officer Kim Kelleher.

Luo most recently served as Peacock’s executive vice president and head of global partnerships & strategic development, where she played a pivotal role in scaling the NBCUniversal streamer through strategic deals, such as bundles with Xfinity, Instacart and JetBlue, and collaborated with NBCUniversal and Comcast leadership on the development and execution of streaming strategies.

Before that, she was Hulu’s senior vice president of business development, strategy and operations, where she led the streamer’s strategic planning and international expansion efforts and negotiated distribution partnerships with digital platforms, connected devices and enterprise partners. She also held various roles at McKinsey & Company, the World Economic Forum, BBC Worldwide, CNBC and Bloomberg Television.

“AMC Networks is known for bringing captivating and enduring stories to life and is committed to serving its passionate fandoms wherever they are,” Luo said in a statement. “I am excited to join the incredible team during this time of transformation across the media and streaming landscape, to build on the momentum to date and to help shape the next chapter of AMC Networks’ streaming future.”

In its third quarter of 2025, AMC Networks reported a total of 10.4 million subscribers across its streaming services. That portfolio includes AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, HIDIVE, Sundance Now, ALLBLK and the recently-launched All Reality.

“As streaming becomes our largest source of domestic revenue and partnerships continue to be central to our innovative distribution strategy, Annie’s depth of experience will be instrumental in positioning us for our next phase of growth,” Kelleher said in a statement. “Annie is a dynamic leader with a deep

understanding of streaming ecosystems, shaped by her success at Peacock and Hulu scaling subscribers, forging high-impact distribution relationships and steering businesses through strategy and execution. She joins AMC Networks at a time of momentum and growth, and we look forward to her helping accelerate our transition to a global streaming and technology-focused content company.”