TelevisaUnvision’s John Kozack to Join Allen Media Group as Chief Revenue Officer of Advertising Sales

TelevisaUnivision’s John Kozack will join Allen Media Group in January as its chief revenue officer of advertising sales.

In his new role, Kozak will be responsible for overseeing ad sales, brand sponsorships, and revenue partnerships for AMG’s portfolio of linear networks, sports, streaming, digital, social, and branded content. That includes 27 owned-and-operated ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets, broadcast syndication, and ten 24-hour AMG HD cable television networks serving nearly 300 million subscribers.

Kozack will be based in New York and report directly to AMG founder, chairman and CEO Byron Allen.

Kozack spent 22 years at TelevisionUnivision and served as executive vice president of multimedia sales, where he oversaw a team of nationwide sales leaders responsible for client and agency partnerships, as well as advertising revenue for the company’s portfolio of linear networks, sports, streaming, digital, social, and branded content.

Prior to TelevisaUnivision, he served as an account executive at Fox Cable Sports. He also was a vice president/group supervisor with the ad agency The Media Edge, where he was instrumental in securing the first-ever presenting sponsorship for a client in the Rose Bowl.

“We at Allen Media Group are very excited to have John Kozack bring his extensive ad sales, brand sponsorship, and revenue partnership experience to our global media company,” Allen said in a statement. “John’s expertise and relationships will be a great addition to our outstanding executive sales leadership team as we continue the rapid growth of our long-term strategic initiatives.”

“I am honored to join Allen Media Group as their Chief Revenue Officer and to have the opportunity to partner with this excellent organization to help drive additional sales on all platforms,” Kozack added.

In addition to hiring Kozack, 25-year AMG veteran Darren Galatt will transition to a new role as Chief Operating Officer of Advertising Sales.

Galatt will work alongside Kozak on ad sales initiatives across AMG broadcast television stations, syndicated programming, television networks, live sports, and digital platforms.

He has served as chief revenue officer since 2020 and previously served as president of ad sales for global syndication, where he oversaw advertising, sponsorships, and new business development.