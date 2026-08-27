Anonymous Content Adds Steve Shikiya as COO

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Anonymous Content has tapped The North Road Company’s Steve Shikiya as its new chief operating officer.

Shikiya, who will report directly to Anonymous’ President and CEO Darren Walker, will oversee day-to-day business operations, including finance, corporate development, business affairs and human resources. He will work closely with leadership across the management, production and brand studio businesses and support the company’s continued growth.

Shikiya marks the latest executive appointment under Walker, following Liza Burnett Fefferman as Chief Communications and Marketing Officer and Michael Sinclair as Chief Legal Officer.

“Anonymous Content has an extraordinary legacy, an exceptional roster of artists and a clear commitment to building a truly global, creator-led company,” said Shikiya added. “The opportunity to work with Darren and the leadership team to help build the infrastructure, capabilities and strategic partnerships for Anonymous’ next chapter is enormously excited and I look forward to getting started.”

Prior to Anonymous, Shikiya served as the North Road Company’s chief financial officer, leading day-to-day business operations across finance, accounting, corporate development, business affairs, physical production, human resources, technology and the company’s international subsidiaries.

Before that, he was COO of Imagine Entertainment for nearly a decade. He also served as deputy COO of Endemol Shine North America, the joint venture between 21st Century Fox and Apollo Global Management, overseeing business operations across its scripted, unscripted and digital divisions.

Additionally, Shikiya held dual COO and CFO responsibilities at Shine Group North America, where he streamlined the company’s U.S. operations and served as its primary liaison with parent company leadership in London and New York. He also held senior leadership roles at Twentieth Century Fox and executive

positions at Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, Launch Media, Universal Studios and Disney.

“Steve has spent his career helping ambitious, independent companies like ours build the foundation to grow and scale while preserving the culture that makes them unique,” Walker said in a statement. “On the heels of Anonymous’ strong momentum, his financial expertise and experience executing complex transactions will be instrumental in advancing our strategic priorities – we can’t wait for him to join us.”