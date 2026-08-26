Amazon MGM Studios Names Carina Walker YA Head

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Amazon MGM Studios has named Carina Walker as its new Head of YA.

Walker has worked at the company for nine and a half years, including in its drama and international divisions. The appointment comes as she has already been working in the YA space and has helped develop shows including “Off Campus,” “Every Year After,” and “Mr. and Mrs. Smith.”

“With an upcoming slate of huge BookTok IP and voice-driven talent, Carina is the perfect choice to lead this industry-leading vertical,” Global Television Head Peter Friedlander said in a memo to staff.

Walker rounds out Friedlander’s creative leadership team, which already includes Comedy Head Andy Weil, Drama Head Kara Smith, Worldbuilding head Blair Fetter, Nonfiction Head Jenn Levy and Animation Head Melissa Wolfe.

“This is the team that will define the next chapter of our storytelling,” Friedlander added.

Read Friedlander’s full memo below:

Team,



I’m excited to share that Carina Walker has been named Head of YA.



Carina has a collective 9.5 years at Amazon where she’s worked across drama, international and most recently developed a deep understanding of the YA space. Her strong talent relationships and creative instincts can be seen in the development of shows like Off Campus, Every Year After, and Mr. and Mrs. Smith. With an upcoming slate of huge BookTok IP and voice-driven talent, Carina is the perfect choice to lead this industry-leading vertical.



With Carina’s appointment alongside Andy Weil as Head of Comedy, our creative leadership team is now fully in place: Kara Smith (Drama), Blair Fetter (Worldbuilding), Carina Walker (Young Adult), Andy Weil (Comedy), Jenn Levy (Nonfiction), and Melissa Wolfe (Animation). This is the team that will define the next chapter of our storytelling.



Please join me in congratulating Carina. I know she’s excited about what’s ahead — and I am too.



Peter