Amazon MGM Studios Restructures Worldbuilding & Genre Series Team, Matthew King and Adrienne O’Riain Exit

Amazon MGM Studios is restructuring its worldbuilding & genre series team led by Blair Fetter, with Matthew King and Adrienne O’Riain set to depart.

“As we look ahead, we’re evolving the Worldbuilding Series organization to operate with a flatter, more streamlined structure — one designed to enable leaders who are nimble and versatile enough to move fluidly between development and current production,” Fetter said in a memo to staff on Friday. “This is about positioning the team to move with greater autonomy as we continue developing the ambitious, global series our audiences love.”

King has overseen the wholly owned development team, including the launch of “56 Days” and the upcoming series “Carrie” and “Criminal.” O’Riain has also worked on “56 Days” and “Elle.”

“Matt and Adrienne have each been incredible partners and have given so much to this team,” Fetter said. “I’m deeply grateful for their contributions and the care they brought to Prime Video every single day. Please join me in wishing them both nothing but the best in what comes next — I have no doubt they’ll continue to do great things.”

In addition to the pair’s departure, Tom Lieber will be expanding his scope as head of creative affairs for the Worldbuilding division. Lieber will continue to work closes on titles he is already on and focus on how new technologies can meaningfully support current and future worldbuilding series. Mark Ambrose and Andie Green will continue to report to Lieber.

Liz Mackintosh will transition to Kara Smith’s team, where she’ll work closely with Alex Weinberger and Odetta Watkins to support the drama division, while Scott Farris and Max Taylor will report directly to Fetter.

“This team has built something special, and these changes are rooted in a genuine belief that a leaner, more focused structure will allow us to do our best work — for our customers, for our creative partners, and for each other,” Fetter added.

The latest shakeup comes after the new divisions and genre-based leadership structure were set up in January by Amazon’s new TV chief Peter Friedlander. It also comes as Amazon has been exploring ways to integrate AI into its business and is forecasting $200 billion in capital expenditures for 2026.