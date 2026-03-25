Jennifer Salke’s Sullivan Street Banner to Adapt ‘Romantic Hero’ at Amazon MGM Studios

In a competitive situation, Amazon MGM Studios has bagged the film rights to Kirsty Greenwood’s book, “Romantic Hero.” Jennifer Salke and Matt Milam will produce via their Sullivan Street Productions banner.

“The Proposal” screenwriter Peter Chiarelli will adapt the script adaptation of Greenwood’s novel. “Romantic Hero” centers on a heartbroken romance novelist who must confront her writer’s block when the notorious cowboy villain from her books suddenly appears in the real world, determined to rewrite his fate and claim his own happily ever after.

Katy Saindon brought in the project and will oversee for Sullivan Street Productions.

Greenwood is a bestselling author of speculative romantic comedies. Her novel “The Love of My Afterlife” was selected as a Good Morning America Book Club pick, and her work has been translated into more than 25 languages. Originally from Oldham in the north of England, Kirsty now lives in London, where she is working on new novels and a musical.

Salke is Principal of Sullivan Street Productions, where she holds a multi-year first-look film and television producing deal with Amazon. Previously, Salke served as Head of Amazon MGM Studios, overseeing global film and television development, production, acquisitions, and distribution.

Chiarelli is a writer/producer who co-wrote the smash hit Warner Brothers feature, “Crazy Rich Asians.” He is currently writing the latest “Charlie’s Angels” movie for Sony.

Chiarelli is credited with co-story on SONY Animation’s recent hit film “GOAT.” Chiarelli is best known for writing the screenplay for “The Proposal,” which he wrote on spec and sold to Disney. Before working as a screenwriter, Chiarelli started his film and television career working as a production exec for Alex Kurtzman and the late Bob Orci.

Greenwood is repped by CAA and Hannah Todd at Janklow Agency. Chiarelli is repped by UTA, Mosaic, and Yorn Levine.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.