Gillian Anderson Endorses Ryan Coogler’s ‘X-Files’ Reboot Amid Fan Speculation: ‘Give It a Chance’

Gillian Anderson promises that Ryan Coogler’s reboot of “The X-Files” will be worth fans’ time.

While talking at Awesome Con, Anderson gushed about the “Sinners” director’s work on the new “X-Files” project. While the new show stars Danielle Deadwyler, talks between Coogler and the “X-Files” alum have happened and Anderson has seen a glimpse of what the plans are.

“We’ve had a few conversations,” Anderson said. “He’s such a cool guy, and so talented. And the pilot script is really good. I would say, have an open mind and give it a chance, because it’s gonna be f–king cool. It really is.”

Anderson starred as Agent Dana Scully opposite David Duchovney’s Fox Mulder – two FBI agents who investigate the weird corners of the United States, from alien conspiracies to monsters to experiments gone wrong. She returned to the role once already back during the 2016 revival and seems open to another go at her most iconic role.

Last year, Coogler explained his own excitement about getting the reboot off the ground while talking with the Last Podcast on the Left podcast. Coogler – who is already set to write and direct the pilot – wants to bring the scares back to the show.

“I’ve been excited about that for a long time, and I’m fired up to get back to it. Some of those episodes, if we do our jobs right, will be really f–king scary,” Coogler said. “We’re gonna try to make something really great, and really be something for the real ‘X-Files’ fans, and maybe find some new ones.”

Back in February 2024, “X-Files” creator Chris Carter gave Coogler his blessing to move forward with the series, noting that he won’t be involved with it but will be its “cheerleader.”

“They are free to do with it what they believe. I’m honored that they came to me and asked me, not for my permission, but my blessing,” Carter told TheWrap.