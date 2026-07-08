Amazon MGM Studios Shakeup: Jen Chambers to Exit, Kara Smith Promoted to Lead Drama

Amazon MGM Studios television head Peter Friedlander has promoted Kara Smith to head of drama.

Smith, who has been instrumental across series including “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” “Reacher,” and “Mr. and Mrs. Smith,” as well as upcoming titles “Blade Runner 2099” and “The Challenger,” will report directly to Friedlander

In addition, the company is bringing on new heads of comedy and young adult scripted TV as part of a restructuring that “prioritizes clarity and speed to nurture creativity.” The trio round out the existing genre-based TV leadership team, which includes Blair Fetter as head of worldbuilding, Jenn Levy as head of nonfiction and Melissa Wolfe as head of animation.

As a result of the changes, Jen Chambers, Michael McDonald and Odetta Watkins will exit Amazon. Chambers oversaw the first look and overall deal team, which will now be managed by the appropriate genre-based verticals, while McDonald led the wholly-owned development team and Odetta oversaw current drama series.

Read Friedlander’s full memo to staff below:

Hi all,

I’m writing to share an important update on our television organization’s evolution. After careful consideration, I’ve landed on a flatter approach that prioritizes clarity and speed to nurture creativity. As we continue to build toward a genre-based model, I’m pleased to announce a new creative leadership structure for Drama, Comedy, and Young Adult scripted TV.

Kara Smith will elevate as Head of Drama, reporting to me. Kara has been an extraordinary leader in this organization for over seven years, and her deep creative instincts, relationships across the industry, and track record of developing standout series make her the ideal leader to build our Drama slate. In her tenure, Kara has been instrumental across series including The Summer I Turned Pretty, Reacher, and Mr. and Mrs. Smith, as well as upcoming titles Blade Runner 2099 and The Challenger. Her organization will be structured around verticals, with executives shepherding series from development through subsequent seasons to optimize creative planning and talent relationships.

I will also be bringing on a new Head of Comedy as well as a Head of Young Adult, both reporting to me. Together with Kara Smith (Drama), Blair Fetter (Worldbuilding), Jenn Levy (Nonfiction), and Melissa Wolfe (Animation), this will complete our genre-based TV creative leadership team at Prime Video.

With these changes, Jen Chambers, Michael McDonald, and Odetta Watkins will be departing Amazon. I want to take a moment to thank each of them for their contributions to this organization. Jen led our first look and overall deal team — these deals will now be managed by the appropriate genre-based verticals. Michael led the wholly-owned development team across comedy, drama, and young adult. Odetta led current drama series, overseeing shows from season two onward. Please join me in wishing them all well in their next chapters.

While we’re mindful of the personal impact of this transition, we remain committed to ensuring seamless continuity for our shows and the talent behind them. I recognize this year has brought a lot of change to our organization. I appreciate the patience, professionalism, and commitment each of you has shown through this transition — it hasn’t gone unnoticed. I’m confident we’re building something strong together, and I look forward to the work ahead.

Peter