Over a Third of Viewers Have Canceled Subscriptions Due to Frustrating App Experience, Survey Finds | Exclusive

Over a third of consumers — 36% — have canceled a subscription due to frustrations over a bad app experience, according to a new Hub Entertainment Research and CTAM survey exclusively obtained by TheWrap. When looking at viewers under the age of 25, the figure came in slightly higher at 43%.

The study, which is based on online interviews with 3,000 U.S. consumers between the ages of 13 and 64 and 24 in-depth interviews with a mix of pay TV subscribers, cord cutters and cord nevers, tested 20 user interface problems to learn how often they happen and how frustrating they are when they do.

Overall, 90% of those surveyed were very or somewhat satisfied with their user experience. But 72% said they experience at least one problem that leaves them “extremely frustrated,” and 80% experience at least one problem that happens “all the time.”

Courtesy of Hub Entertainment Research

Courtesy of Hub Entertainment Research

The most damaging design and navigation issue was found to be the “burying” of common tasks like having to scroll too far for “Continue Watching” and a hard-to-find “Watch List.” The firms then tested 13 design solutions, with five found to most likely add value to a subscription.

The top two solutions were pinning the “Continue Watching” and Watch List features. About 46% and 39% of survey respondents said they loved those features, 63% and 56% said they would “absolutely” use it, 42% and 36% said they’d make their subscription more valuable and 48% and 43% said it would make them more likely to keep their subscription, respectively.

For Gen Z viewers, the idea of more relevant recommendations was also highly appealing, with 59% of viewers ages 13-24 saying that TV recommendations don’t feel like they are designed for them vs. 45% of older viewers.

Younger viewers also make viewing decisions well before turning on the TV, with 43% reporting they decide what to watch in advance vs. 35% of older viewers. Additionally, Gen Z looks to social media for recommendations, with 48% of viewers 13-24 saying they hear about shows and movies from trailers on social platforms vs. 38% of older viewers.

“Consumers by and large are satisfied with streaming apps, but a negative user experience can be a silent killer, quietly eroding loyalty while price and content grab the headlines,” CTAM president and CEO Vicki Lins said. “The full report for CTAM members reveals the extent of the threat posed by poor user experience, and how the industry can give consumers more clarity and control.”

“This research underscores the extent to which TV apps are compared not just to other TV apps, but to all of the apps consumers use across categories,” Hub founder Jon Giegengack added. “Viewers have high expectations, and even small moments of friction can quickly accumulate to cause frustration and abandonment. The findings are clear that improving even seemingly small frustrations can have a big impact on satisfaction, engagement and churn.”