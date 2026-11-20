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Ashton Kutcher already made a name for himself as a Hollywood actor who had a knack for picking the right tech startups to invest in. But his latest bet on Anthropic, which went public in a record-breaking IPO, could finally get him into the billionaire’s club.

Anthropic shares closed at $97.17 after its first day of trading, valuing the company at $1.76 trillion. Kutcher invested in the AI powerhouse through Sound Ventures, which owns a 0.5% stake now worth more than an estimated $7 billion.

“People usually see the one deal and think that’s the whole thing, but the ones who know realize that it’s years of work, micro victories and failures stacked on top of one another. It’s really the manifestation of trust. The folks that trusted us, our vision and our thesis, and leaders of companies that trusted that we would bring more than money. Kind of cool when that works out. Congrats to @DarioAmodei and the whole team at Anthropic,” Kutcher wrote in a post on X. “Congrats to the LPs that supported us. Congrats to our team that helped us craft and execute a vision. And thank you to those who didn’t believe in us. You made us work harder.”

Kutcher, best known for TV series like “That 70’s Show” and “Punk’d” and films like “Dude Where’s My Car” and “Just Married” where he often plays a kind of clueless guy and, in January, FX’s “The Beauty,” has long had a lucrative side hustle of venture capital investing.

Few investors are this lucky. His streak began after co-founding VC firm A-Grade Investments in 2010 and then Sound Ventures five years later alongside Madonna’s talent manager Guy Oseary.

Kutcher’s other notable VC investments include Uber, Airbnb, Spotify, Skype, Hugging Face, World Labs, Affirm, Brex, Robinhood, Flexport and Airtable just to name a few. Though Kutcher exited Sound Ventures in July, he is teaming up with Morgan Beller to launch another VC firm, Decimal Capital, which will focus on AI infrastructure, energy and deep tech.

It’s unclear just how much Kutcher is worth since his stake in Sound Ventures isn’t disclosed. Celebrity Net Worth estimates that it’s at approximately $500 million after the Anthropic IPO.

But another key holding of his that could push him over the top is OpenAI, which has delayed its IPO but could fetch a similar valuation.

When asked about his investment strategy in 2018, Kutcher told Justin Kan’s legal and tech blog Atrium that he’s more focused on funding “the best and brightest” than solely being in it for a return on investment.

“I’m proactively funding brilliant people trying to solve hard problems. Focusing on this simple goal of identifying and enabling amazing entrepreneurs to create a better tomorrow is the crux of my investment strategy,” Kutcher said at the time.

As for who he chooses to work with, Kutcher said he looks for founders who are charismatic, have a unique insight in a specific area of expertise, are able to persevere through tough situations and are building something connected to a greater purpose that they’re personally invested in.

“As a founder, I think it’s really important to surround yourself with people that have seen it before, understand it, know what it’s like, and know how to persevere through it,” he added. “A lot of founders only target big firms. But you really want to get the person who understands your needs, your challenge and can help guide you through it — regardless of where they come from.”

Kutcher also looks at the societal impact of a potential investment before pulling the trigger.

“If we have an indication that there’s a secondary or tertiary effect that we can proactively, preemptively anticipate that is a negative nature, we just won’t invest,” he told TheWrap’s business editor Roger Cheng, who at the time was executive editor of CNET. “I don’t care about making money that much.”

That turned out to be a smart approach. Check out the full timeline of his investing career below. A spokesperson for Kutcher did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.

2010: Kutcher launches A-Grade Investments

While Kutcher has had a strong track record in tech investing, he lost money on some of his first forays, such as Ooma, an internet phone business, and Fashism, a “social shopping app.”

But he would start to hit his stride in 2010 with the launch of A-Grade Investments, which he co-founded with Oseary and billionaire investor, Yucaipa Companies co-founder and 101 Studios backer Ron Burkle. The firm’s fund focused on early-stage investments in companies like Spotify, Uber, Shazam, Couple, SoundCloud, Muse and Airbnb.

In one episode of “Two and a Half Men,” Kutcher, who played dot-com millionaire Walden Schmidt (how quaint), used a laptop covered in stickers from his various investments, including Foursquare and Flipboard.

Over the course of six years, Kutcher and his co-founders would turn a $30 million fund into a portfolio valued at roughly $250 million, according to Forbes.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – SEPTEMBER 13: Katalyst Films Co-Founder and angel investor Ashton Kutcher and TechCrunch Founder and Co-Editor Michael Arrington speak onstage at Day 2 of TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2011 held at the San Francisco Design Center Concourse on September 13, 2011 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Araya Diaz/Getty Images for TechCrunch)

2015: Kutcher launches Sound Ventures

Five years after the successful launch of A-Grade, Kutcher would dive even deeper into the world of VC investing with a second firm, Sound Ventures, which has grown to over $2 billion in assets.

The Los Angeles-based firm, which has focused on early and mid stage private technology platforms, launched a nearly $240 million fund that invested in OpenAI, Anthropic and StabilityAI in 2023.

“We believe this is potentially the most significant technology we will experience since the advent of the internet,” Kutcher said at the time. “The foundation model layer companies are defining the category, and, in our view, they have the power to transform businesses and everyday life. That is a conversation we want to be in.”

The firm’s other investments have included Hugging Face (which Nvidia acquired for $12.9 billion), Airbnb, Uber, Flexport, Brex, GitLab, Airtable, Affirm, Forethought and You.com.

Sound Ventures invested over $400 million into Anthropic. In October, it also struck a partnership with RedBird Capital Partners to invest $1 billion in emerging platforms at the convergence of technology, media and culture.

Based on the initial $1.4 million IPO valuation that the AI company targeted, Sound Ventures’ 0.5% stake in Anthropic is worth around $7 billion, per Bloomberg. Its market cap is already up another 17% after the first day of trading.

Kutcher notably exited Sound Ventures in July but remains an advisor, while Oseary continues to run the firm with Effie Epstein.

“Ashton and I get to close out this very blessed last 20- year journey together on a very high note,” Oseary wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday. “I like to think of it in musical terms: after 20 years of making music together, it’s time for us to make our solo albums and cheer each other on. Maybe one day we will get back together for a greatest hits tour. What a beautiful way to end one chapter and begin another.”

2026: Kutcher launches Decimal Capital

Though his partnership with Oseary ends at Sound Ventures, Kutcher is showing no signs of stopping in his VC investing journey.

His new firm Decimal Capital, launched in partnership with NFX general partner Morgan Beller is looking to raise $500 million for their fund focused on AI infrastructure, energy and deep tech, per the Wall Street Journal.

Decimal is looking to build a portfolio of around 35 companies. Up to 30 of its investments will be earmarked for seed checks ranging between $3 million and $6 million, while the other five would be for larger later-stage deal checks of around $15 million, per investor materials reviewed by WSJ.



Much of the focus of the investments will be on the “post AGI” market, a reference to artificial general intelligence, or the level of AI that exceeds human thinking and capabilities. It’s a goal that most of the major AI companies, Anthropic and OpenAI among them, are shooting for.

Which isn’t a surprise that Kutcher, who has bet on both of them, is already looking ahead to his next bet.