Ashton Kutcher congratulated Anthropic CEO Dario Amodi and his team on the AI company’s record-breaking IPO as his venture capital firm Sound Ventures is poised to rake in billions of dollars from its stock market debut.

In its Nasdaq debut, Anthropic’s stock opened at 111.50 per share, slightly below its high of $115.10 apiece. The stock, which is trading under the ticker symbol ANT, has since settled at $96.30 per share but is up over 16% during Thursday’s trading session.

Sound Ventures, which Kutcher co-founded alongside talent manager Guy Oseary, invested in Anthropic back in 2023 and participated in several subsequent funding rounds.

Per Bloomberg, the firm owns about 0.5% of the company, making its Anthropic stake worth approximately $7 billion at the target IPO valuation of $1.4 trillion. As of the time of publication, Anthropic has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion.

“People usually see the one deal and think that’s the whole thing, but the ones who know realize that it’s years of work, micro victories and failures stacked on top of one another. It’s really the manifestation of trust. The folks that trusted us, our vision and our thesis, and leaders of companies that trusted that we would bring more than money. Kind of cool when that works out. Congrats to @DarioAmodei and the whole team at Anthropic,” Kutcher wrote in a post on X. “Congrats to the LPs that supported us. Congrats to our team that helped us craft and execute a vision. And thank you to those who didn’t believe in us. You made us work harder.”

Kutcher exited Sound Ventures in July, while Oseary continues to run the firm with Effie Epstein.

“Ashton and I get to close out this very blessed last 20- year journey together on a very high note,” Oseary wrote in an Instagram post celebrating the Anthropic IPO. “I like to think of it in musical terms: after 20 years of making music together, it’s time for us to make our solo albums and cheer each other on. Maybe one day we will get back together for a greatest hits tour. What a beautiful way to end one chapter and begin another.”

In addition to Anthropic, Sound Ventures is an investor in its rival OpenAI, whose CEO Sam Altman reiterated during the New York Times’ DealBook summit that the ChatGPT maker also plans to go public, adding that there are “many reasons why that’s the right thing to do,” but that it will not do so in 2026.