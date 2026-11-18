Anthropic priced its blockbuster initial public offering at $83 per share Wednesday, exceeding its expected range as investors shrugged off growing concerns about an artificial intelligence bubble ahead of the Claude maker’s Wall Street debut.
The price, above Anthropic’s initial $70-to-$78 range, underscores Wall Street’s appetite for AI despite mounting questions about whether the industry’s enormous spending will pay off. Anthropic generated roughly $33 billion in revenue during the first nine months of 2026 but continued losing money as it invested heavily in the technology needed to compete. Shares are expected to begin trading Thursday on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “ANT,” Reuters reported, citing a person familiar with the pricing.
The offering marks a major milestone for the AI industry, giving public-market investors their first opportunity to buy shares in one of the companies developing the powerful models behind today’s AI boom. It also puts Wall Street’s enthusiasm to the test as investors grow increasingly nervous about the sector’s soaring costs.
Founded in 2021 by former OpenAI employees, Anthropic has emerged as one of the industry’s biggest players, fueled by growing demand for its Claude chatbot and Claude Code, a tool that helps developers write software. The company was valued at $900 billion in a private funding round in May, surpassing rival OpenAI.
But that rapid expansion carries a staggering price tag. Anthropic reported a $1.3 billion operating loss during the first nine months of 2026 and has committed roughly $900 billion to chips, data centers and other computing infrastructure over the coming decades, according to its IPO prospectus.
As TheWrap previously reported, Anthropic’s offering was already expected to rank among the largest stock market debuts in history. The stronger-than-expected pricing could now help pave the way for rival OpenAI’s eventual public debut. The ChatGPT maker has filed to go public and is considering a listing next year.
The two rivals remain locked in fierce competition over both the technology and its risks. Speaking at The New York Times’ DealBook Summit Wednesday, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman questioned whether either company fully understands the other’s safety practices, warning that the race to develop increasingly powerful AI could encourage excessive risk-taking.