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Anthropic priced its blockbuster initial public offering at $83 per share Wednesday, exceeding its expected range as investors shrugged off growing concerns about an artificial intelligence bubble ahead of the Claude maker’s Wall Street debut.

The price, above Anthropic’s initial $70-to-$78 range, underscores Wall Street’s appetite for AI despite mounting questions about whether the industry’s enormous spending will pay off. Anthropic generated roughly $33 billion in revenue during the first nine months of 2026 but continued losing money as it invested heavily in the technology needed to compete. Shares are expected to begin trading Thursday on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “ANT,” Reuters reported, citing a person familiar with the pricing.