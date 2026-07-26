‘Avengers: Doomsday’: Reed Richards Confronts Doctor Doom in Hall H Sneak Peek

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Marvel fans got a deeper look at Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom during the studio’s Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday.

After a brief, jokey Q&A featuring Ryan Reynolds in costume as Deadpool — who is apparently NOT going to be making his “Avengers” debut in “Doomsday” — directors Anthony and Joe Russo rolled a sneak peek of the upcoming film that focused on Victor Von Doom’s past with the Fantastic Four, specifically Reed Richards and Sue Storm.

“Victor was always the smartest guy in every room. He used to be different,” we hear Sue, played by Vanessa Kirby, tell the other Marvel heroes. “He used to be kind, used to be caring. But then everything he loved was taken from him. I knew he was lost, but I did not realize that he was broken.”

Reed Richards, played by Pedro Pascal, is then seen amongst the wreckage that Thor was shown walking near in the “Doomsday” trailer. Richards demands to know if Doom is responsible. Doom’s response is simple.

“All of you have lived stolen lives. Now you must give them back,” he intones.

Doctor Doom was first seen in the mid-credits scene of “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” looming over Reed and Sue’s son, Franklin. It seems that he is targeting the children of Marvel’s heroes — perhaps the impetus for Captain America’s return based on the first teaser for “Doomsday” — as the sneak peek ended with Thor protecting his daughter, who was first introduced at the end of “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

“I swear, you will beg for hell long before I grant it,” Thor threatens to Doom. But as Doom advances with an army of Sentinels from the “X-Men” series, he simply responds, “Hell answers to me.”

Marvel fans’ hype for “Avengers: Doomsday” has been through the roof, as the film racked up $16.5 million in presales in the first 24 hours of availability. Those presales were notably only for 1,000 premium format screens as part of Disney and Marvel’s “Infinity Vision” campaign to draw moviegoers to premium screens that fall outside Imax branding. That’s because Imax will be exclusively screening Warner Bros.’ “Dune: Part Three” at that time. Both films release on Dec. 18.