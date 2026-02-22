Home > Industry News > Business

BAFTA Awards Red Carpet Gallery: Teyana Taylor, Jessie Buckley, Kate Hudson and More

Audrey Nuna and Aimee Lou Wood also stepped out in London

Stephanie kaloi

The stars were out Sunday night as the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards began at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London. Stars who hit the red carpet in support of their latest offerings included Teyana Taylor, Jessie Buckley, Kate Hudson, Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Rose Byrne, Chase Infiniti, Aimee Lou Wood, Audrey Nuna, Glen Close and more.

This year’s show awarded Wunmi Mosaku for best supporting actress for her role in “Sinners” and Sean Penn won best supporting actor for “One Battle After Another.” The news came as a bit of a surprise, as Taylor was widely expected to win the award for her own role as Perfidia Beverly Hills in Paul Thomas Anderson’s action-packed thriller. TheWrap will continue to update the winners list as awards are announced.

For now, look through our 2026 BAFTA red carpet gallery below.

. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Teyana Taylor, actress,”One Battle After Another”

(Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)

Jessie Buckley, actress, “Hamnet”

(Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Kate Hudson, actress, “Song Sung Blue”

(Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)

Timothée Chalamet, actor, “Marty Supreme”

(Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Emma Stone, actress, “Bugonia”

(Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic)

Chase Infiniti, actress, “One Battle After Another”

(Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Chase Infiniti, actress, “One Battle After Another”

(Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Michael B. Jordan, actor, “Sinners”

(Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic)

Stellan Skarsgård, actor, “Sentimental Value”

(Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic)

Audrey Nuna, actress, “KPop Demon Hunters

(Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Kerry Washington, actress, “Wake Up Dead Man”

(Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Cillian Murphy

(Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)

Aimee Lou Wood, actress, “The White Lotus”

(Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)

Ethan Hawke, actor, “Blue Moon”

(Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Paul Mescal, actor, “Hamnet”

(Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Odessa A’zion, actress, “Marty Supreme”

(Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)

Monica Bellucci

(Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)

Gillian Anderson

(Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic)

Jesse Plemons, actor, “Bugonia” and Kirsten Dunst, actress

(Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)

Warwick Davis

(Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic)

Vega Wang, fashion designer

(Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic)

EJAE, actress, “KPop Demon Hunters”

(Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic)

Rei Ami, actress, “KPop Demon Hunters”

(Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)

Glen Close, actress,

(Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic)

Erin Doherty, actress, “Adolescence”

(Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Maya Rudolph

(Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Francine Maisler, casting director, “Sinners”

(Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Sadie Sink, actress, “Stranger Things”

(Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)

Alicia Vikander

Stephanie kaloi

Stephanie Kaloi

Stephanie is a reporter at TheWrap. She has been covering news, politics, entertainment, media, and sports (mostly women’s basketball) for over 15 years. Her experience includes The Guardian, People, the BBC, SB Nation and more.

Comments