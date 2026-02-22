BAFTA Awards Red Carpet Gallery: Teyana Taylor, Jessie Buckley, Kate Hudson and More

The stars were out Sunday night as the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards began at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London. Stars who hit the red carpet in support of their latest offerings included Teyana Taylor, Jessie Buckley, Kate Hudson, Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Rose Byrne, Chase Infiniti, Aimee Lou Wood, Audrey Nuna, Glen Close and more.

This year’s show awarded Wunmi Mosaku for best supporting actress for her role in “Sinners” and Sean Penn won best supporting actor for “One Battle After Another.” The news came as a bit of a surprise, as Taylor was widely expected to win the award for her own role as Perfidia Beverly Hills in Paul Thomas Anderson’s action-packed thriller. TheWrap will continue to update the winners list as awards are announced.

For now, look through our 2026 BAFTA red carpet gallery below.