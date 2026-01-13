Banijay, All3Media Owner RedBird IMI in Advanced Talks to Merge TV Production Businesses | Report

Banijay, which owns IP such as “Big Brother” and “Peaky Blinders,” is in advanced talks with All3Media owner RedBird IMI about merging the two companies’ TV production businesses, according to Reuters.

The outlet reports that the discussions, which began towards the end of last year after Banijay gave up on its pursuit of ITV Studios, have been focused on combining Banijay’s Entertainment & Live unit, which also oversees titles such as “MasterChef,” with All3Media, which produces Peacock’s “The Traitors.”

Reuters notes that a potential deal, which has not been reached and may not happen, could see All3Media and RedBird IMI inject funds into the combined entity, which would have around 5.7 billion euros ($6.65 billion) in revenue based on 2024 figures published by the companies.

Representatives for All3Media declined to comment. RedBird IMI and Banijay did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.

If completed, the move would be a major shake-up for international TV production, forming one of the world’s biggest production groups.

The discussions come as both Banijay and All3Media have reportedly discussed potential combinations with ITV’s studio business. In November, ITV confirmed that it was in talks with Comcast and Sky to sell its media and entertainment division for $2.1 billion.

Banijay also previously made a binding offer to acquire All3Media back in 2023. However, it would ultimately be acquired by RedBird IMI, which is led by former CNN executive Jeff Zucker, which completed its £1.15 billion ($1.45 billion) in 2024.

All3Media, which was previously jointly owned by Warner Bros. Discovery and Liberty Global, has 50 production labels, including Studio Lambert, Raw, Two Brothers Pictures, Silverback Films, New Pictures and Neal Street Productions.

Banijay Entertainment has a portfolio of over 130 companies, over 17,000 hours of content and 1,5000 live events each year across the globe. Its businesses include Endemol Shine, Bunim/Murray, Mastiff, Groenlandia, 51 Minds, Dragonfly, Pookeepsie, Initial, Kudos, Tiger Aspect, Shine TV, Remarkable, The Forge, Truly Original and Zeppotron, among others.