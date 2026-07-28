Bloomberg Responds to Potential IPO Reports, Says Founder Has ‘No Plans to Sell’

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Bloomberg on Tuesday responded to a report that it has held preliminary discussions with investment bankers about a potential initial public offering or other strategic transaction, saying founder Michael Bloomberg “has no plans to sell the company.”

“Mike controls the firm, is the majority shareholder, and has no plans to sell the company,” Bloomberg LP spokesman Ty Trippet said in a statement to media.

Earlier Tuesday, Semafor reported that Bloomberg executives had engaged in preliminary conversations with investment bankers about a possible IPO or another strategic transaction. According to the report, the discussions remain in the early stages and may not ultimately result in a deal.

Bloomberg did not otherwise comment on Semafor’s report.

Founded by Michael Bloomberg in 1981, Bloomberg has grown into one of the world’s largest privately held financial information and media companies. The company built its business around the Bloomberg Terminal financial data platform before expanding into a global media operation that includes Bloomberg Television, Bloomberg News, Bloomberg Radio, Bloomberg Businessweek and a growing portfolio of digital products.

Unlike many traditional media companies, Bloomberg’s journalism operation is primarily supported by its financial information business rather than advertising or consumer subscriptions.

Semafor did not specify what form a potential strategic transaction beyond an IPO could take. Bloomberg has not publicly announced plans to pursue an IPO or any other transaction.

In 2023, Michael Bloomberg appointed a new leadership team while remaining actively involved in the company. Bloomberg LP named product executive Vlad Kliatchko CEO. At the same time, former Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney was named chairman of the company’s newly created board of directors before stepping down in 2025 to run for prime minister of Canada.

Because Bloomberg is privately held, it does not publicly disclose detailed financial results or long-term strategic plans. It remains unclear whether the reported discussions will progress beyond the exploratory stage or result in a transaction.