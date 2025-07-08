Bloomberg Hit by Newsroom Layoffs Amid Department-Wide Reorg

Bloomberg News is the latest media company hit by layoffs, with editor-in-chief John Micklethwait telling staffers on Tuesday the business-focused cut an undisclosed number of employees.

The cuts were first reported by Semafor. Micklethwait, in a memo to employees, said the company was saying “goodbye to some colleagues” as part of a reorganization that hits several parts of the newsroom, including merging its credit and finance teams and its legal and financial reporting teams.

The longtime editor said Bloomberg News expects to end 2025 with a “bigger newsroom than we started” the year with.

In a note to staff, Bloomberg EIC John Micklethwait announced a major newsroom reorg/cuts, merging credit/finance groups, legal/financial reg groups. "We have sadly had to say goodbye to some colleagues," but Bloomberg will "end this year with a bigger newsroom than we started… — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) July 8, 2025

Representatives for Bloomberg did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Editor Ian Fisher posted on X he was one of the newsroom staffers who was let go on Tuesday. “I just heard I’m one of those they had to say goodbye to. A new, later-life chapter begins,” Fisher said in reply to Semafor reporter Max Tani’s post on the layoffs. “I welcome it, though it’s going to suck for awhile.”

Bloomberg’s layoffs add to a brutal year for the media industry. Indiewire, Forbes, Vox, The Washington Post, Scripps, and the Huffington Post are just some of the outlets that have laid off employees in 2025. A number of publicly-funded outlets and broadcasters like Voice of America have taken hits as well, as President Trump has aimed to scrap publicly-funded news outlets.

Bloomberg News outlet was founded in 1990 by Michael Bloomberg and Matthew Winkler. Micklethwait has led the outlet since 2015, after having previously been the top editor at The Economist for several years.