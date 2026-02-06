Bob Woodward Laments Washington Post Layoffs, Says Readers ‘Deserve More’

Veteran Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward said he was “crushed” that hundreds of Post reporters were laid off this week, noting that Washington, D.C., readers would lose access to news and analysis from the paper.

“I am crushed that so many of my beloved colleagues have lost their jobs and our readers have been given less news and sound analysis,” he said in his first statement on the cuts, which was posted on X. “They deserve more.”

Woodward, who rose to fame after he broke the Watergate scandal with his colleague Carl Bernstein, said the paper has produced “many superb and excellent ground-breaking stories” under executive editor Matt Murray. “There will be more,” he said.

“I will do everything in my power to help make sure The Washington Post thrives and survives,” he added.

The statement comes after the paper laid off a third of the company on Wednesday, including more than 300 journalists. The Post has characterized the moves as part of a “strategic reset,” though Post staffers and alums have taken aim at owner Jeff Bezos and CEO Will Lewis for mismanaging the paper’s business operations.

Woodward’s statement did not mention Bezos by name.

Woodward, who serves as an associate editor at the paper, declined to elaborate on the statement in a brief phone call with TheWrap and said he was in the middle of a deadline on a book he was finishing.

“I’m just gonna let that stand,” he said.

More to come…