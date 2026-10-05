CAA Welcomes New Chief Operating Officer Dasha Smith

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Dasha Smith has joined CAA as Chief Operating Officer, the agency announced Monday.

Smith most recently served as Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer at the National Football League.

“Dasha is a remarkably talented, accomplished and energetic leader with a deep understanding of how global organizations operate at their very best,” CAA co-chairman and CEO Bryan Lourd shared in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming her to our senior management team and benefiting from her significant experience helping to guide leading media and sports organizations.”

“I have tremendous respect for the industry leadership position that CAA and its management team continue to build on every year,” Smith added. “Even greater is my appreciation for its widely admired, consistent mission to deliver the best possible service and resources to its clients. Joining a culture with that kind of clarity and purpose is an extraordinary opportunity.”

At the NFL, where she was a member of Commissioner Roger Goodell’s Executive Operating Committee, Smith helped shape the league’s enterprise strategy and oversaw a broad portfolio of business functions, including technology, AI and innovation, data and analytics, strategy and business intelligence, human resources, inclusion, social responsibility and philanthropy, and league office administration.

Previously, she was Executive Vice President, Global Chief Human Resources Officer for Sony Music Entertainment; and Managing Director, Office of the Chairman at GCM Grosvenor, a global alternative investment firm, where she led a number of corporate functions.

At WarnerMedia’s Time Inc. for nearly 10 years, she led global employee relations and employment law functions. She also served as a senior attorney in the Time, Inc. business and legal affairs department, focusing on M&A.

Smith began her legal career at Latham & Watkins, Covington & Burling, and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison.

A board member at financial advisory firm CAPTRUST and investment management firm Cohen & Steers, Smith also serves as a trustee for nonprofit organizations focused on education and the arts.