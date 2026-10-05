Banijay Entertainment Unites US Operations With Banijay America Following All3Media Merger

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Banijay Entertainment will unite its U.S. operations with a combined structure across the Americas, which will be named Banijay America. Ben Samek will be the CEO of this new division following the company’s recent merger with All3Media.

Samek will report to Jane Turton, deputy chief executive officer of Banijay

Entertainment and will be responsible for driving strategic regional growth across the core content business as well as accelerating the organization’s efforts in digital, live and sports.

Additionally, Banijay America will now house Turnkey Studio Services, a centralized production services business that is led by Justin Medeiros, executive vice president of production, and Jacob Cohen-Holmes, head of current programming. The duo previously led a similar operation within All3Media America and will provide ongoing production support and studio services for Banijay Entertainment’s global stable of producers. Those producers include Studio Lambert, the company behind popular shows like “The Circle” on Netflix and “Undercover Boss” on CBS. Turnkey Studio Services will also support other shows across the company’s portfolio, including “Homestead Rescue: Intervention” for Discovery and HBO Max, “Arizona Hot” (working title) for Netflix and “Body in the Basement” for Discovery, ID and HBO. The service will eventually be extended to third-party labels outside of the group.

“Both businesses were built on the same principle: to back exceptional producers and bold ideas,” Samek said in a statement. “Bringing them together gives us greater scale and expanded capabilities in the U.S. market. Our goal is clear: to build enduring franchises that can travel the world and connect with audiences across platforms and experiences. We will remain entrepreneurial and disciplined, investing with clear intent and backing the storytellers and ideas that can create lasting value for the business. I look forward to pursuing that ambition alongside Jane and our colleagues at Banijay Entertainment.”

“Ben is a hugely experienced leader who has grown and diversified Banijay America, adding a fast developing live, digital and sport business to its world class tv production,” added Turton. “We produce many of America’s biggest entertainment brands and I am looking forward to working with him and the team as we grow the slate and continue to broaden out the business. Banijay America is an incredible platform for talent and IP and the merger of the two businesses is an exciting time for us to invest for growth.”

Some of the other shows and franchises that will be supported by Banijay America include “Big Brother” on CBS; “MasterChef” on Fox, which is produced by Endemol Shine North America; and “Below Deck” from 51 Minds and “Summer House” from Truly Original, both of which air on Bravo. The combined business adds ID’s “Game Day Murders” and “Mean Girl Murders,” both from Lion TV; Discovery’s “Homestead Rescue: Intervention” from Raw; and Food Network’s “Worst Cooks in America” from Objective Media Group America. A new season of “Somebody Feed Phil,” which is moving from Netflix to YouTube, also falls under the company.

Tied to the Banijay America integration, Banijay Entertainment also launched Banijay Latin America, which is dedicated to housing the company’s production businesses and activities in the region. Laurens Drillich has been appointed CEO of the division, and Samek will continue to serve as a broad member and consultant to the group.