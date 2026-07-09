Banijay, RedBird IMI’s All3Media Close Merger of TV Production Businesses

Banijay and RedBird IMI’s All3Media have closed the merger of their TV production businesses, forming one of the world’s biggest independent production groups with strengthened capabilities across content production, live events and experiences, digital and new media.

The companies are each set to own a 50% stake in the combined entity, whose projects include TV series such as “Big Brother,” “Survivor,” “Peaky Blinders,” “The Traitors” “Gogglebox” and “The Assassin” and films like “House of Guinness” and “Hamnet.”

The combined company will operate under the Banijay Entertainment name and be consolidated by Banijay Group. RedBird IMI CEO Jeff Zucker will serve as chairman, while Marco Bassetti continues as Banijay Entertainment CEO and All3Media CEO Jane Turton becomes deputy CEO.

Banijay Entertainment, which is headquartered in London with a footprint spanning 25 territories, would have generated over €4.3 billion in revenues and over €0.7 billion in adjusted EBITDA on a combined basis in 2025. The companies expect cost synergies of €50 million to be achieved within one year of closing.

Bassetti and Turton will be based in London with a newly devised leadership team, and the merged business will continue to operate with Banijay Entertainment’s “de-centralized country CEO-driven model.”

In a statement, Banijay Group CEO François Riahi called the merger a “defining milestone” in the company’s history.

“Banijay Entertainment and All3Media are highly complementary businesses with exceptional creative assets and global ambition,” he said. “We are delighted to partner with RedBird IMI for the next phase of development of Banijay Entertainment, to make together Banijay Entertainment the winning global leader of the content industry, both on and off the screens.”

Zucker said the merger marks a “new era in global entertainment and creates a new independent leader in that category.”

“With Marco and Jane we have the finest leadership team anywhere and I am excited to watch the company grow,” he continued. “This also marks a milestone for RedBird IMI, in only its third year, to play such a leading role in the global

entertainment stage.”

Bassetti called the deal a “transformative step for Banijay Entertainment,” adding that the companies are “entering a new chapter as a global media and entertainment powerhouse and natural consolidator, uniting first-class creative talent and leadership, standout IP, and the diversified cross-territory expertise to build and retain long-lasting franchises that span every major market and platform. “

“In bridging two major studios, we are confident we can significantly increase our investment in creativity, innovation and the next generation of creators across content and live, to deliver against long- term creation and growth both for Banijay, and the broader creative economy,” he added.

Turton said that she’s proud to be joining forces with Bassetti and the new team at a time when there is “a huge appetite for brilliant shows developed

and produced by world class talent.”

“Add to that the strength of a global distributor, a market leading digital

studio and a growing live events business and the opportunity multiplies many times over,” she added.



