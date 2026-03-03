Banijay, RedBird IMI’s All3Media to Merge TV Production Businesses

Banijay and RedBird IMI’s All3Media have reached a deal to merge their production businesses, with each set to own a 50% stake in the combined entity.

The deal, which is expected to close by the fall pending regulatory approval, will form one of the world’s biggest independent production groups, bringing TV series such as “Big Brother,” “Survivor,” “Peaky Blinders,” “The Traitors” “Gogglebox” and “The Assassin” and films like “House of Guinness,” and “Hamnet” under one roof.

The deal will strengthen the companies’ positioning with global streaming platforms, while also expanding All3Media’s presence across key English-speaking geographies, including a stronger footprint in the UK and the US. It will also help monetize IP and create new revenue streams through digital and live adaptations.

Together, the combined entity will have a catalogue of more than 260,000 hours of multi-genre content, including roughly 45 formats produced in more than three territories in 2025. It will also encompass more than 170 creative labels across 25 countries, operating in all major English-language geographies and distributing content in nearly 250 territories worldwide. Roughly 80% of All3Media’s production revenues are generated from English-language content.

Upon closing, Banijay Entertainment CEO Marco Bassetti will serve as CEO of the combined company, while All3Media CEO Jane Tutron will become deputy CEO.

“Since its inception, Banijay has been driven by entrepreneurialism, ambition, and creativity,” Bassetti said. “In the next phase of our journey, this DNA remains integral to our commitment to building a media and entertainment company that can stand its own, and the test of time, on the global stage. One that can attract and retain the best talent, one that has the means to truly invest in ideation and building the franchises and live events of tomorrow, and one that can lead the way on adopting new technologies, new platforms and new routes to audiences – a truly diversified media and entertainment powerhouse.”

“All3Media has grown from a start-up in 2003 to a globally successful creative business. First and foremost, we are a group where creative and commercial excellence go hand in hand,” Turton added. “We celebrate talent and believe in collaboration, ambition and innovation in creating and producing both stunning programmes and delivering impressive financial returns. I am looking forward to working with Marco as All3Media and Banijay embark on this next exciting phase.”

In addition, RedBird IMI CEO Jeff Zucker will become the new entity’s chairman of the board.

“When we formed RedBird IMI three years ago, we dreamed of creating a world class, diversified entertainment company that reaches global audiences across scripted and unscripted programming, live events and digital,” Zucker added. “With this combination of Banijay Entertainment and All3Media, we have realized that goal, and are thrilled to partner with the entire Banijay team.”

The combined entity will be named Banijay and its earnings will be consolidated under Banijay Group. RedBird IMI will roll its entire stake in All3Media into the new combined entity, implying €796 million in cash for Banijay Group, including a payment of €625 million and a €171 million pre-closing dividend.

As of 2024, the combined entity would have generated revenues exceeding €4.4 billion and adjusted EBITDA of €690 million, bringing Banijay Group’s total revenues for that year to €7.4 billion and adjusted EBITDA to €1.5 billion.

It is expected to deliver approximately €50 million in cost savings of within 12 months post-closing, with Banijay Group’s post-transaction leverage at roughly 3 times by the end of 2026.