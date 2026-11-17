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CAA and HYBE have inked a strategic partnership aimed to expand creative and commercial opportunities for HYBE and its roster of artists, IP and brands.

By merging HYBE’s artist lineup with CAA’s reach and resources, the partnership will make way for collaboration across content, brand partnerships, sports, licensing and merchandising as well as live experiences.

The partnership will also kickstart initiatives across key markets, including Korea, where CAA already has roots and clientele, Japan, the Americas, China and India.

“This partnership with CAA marks an important step in expanding creative possibilities for HYBE’s artists,” HYBE CEO Jason Jaesang Lee said in a statement. “By bringing together our complementary strengths and global networks, we aim to extend the reach and value of our artists and their IP across content, brands, and live experiences. Together, we will explore new creative opportunities that transcend borders and formats, bringing audiences closer to our artists through more immersive and meaningful experiences.”

“HYBE has created a cultural movement,” CAA CEO and co-chairman Bryan Lourd said in a statement. “HYBE artists do not just entertain; they connect with audiences in extraordinary and innovative ways that define the future of our industry and the intersection of art, influence, and fandom. We are honored to help carry that forward, building on CAA’s experience and relationships across the region, to show the world what is possible when two organizations that believe in creative talent come together.”

“What stands out about HYBE is how thoughtfully it builds around each artist, from the music and storytelling to the fan experience,” CAA Managing Director Lucy Dickins said. “Our role is to build on that foundation across brands, partnerships and live opportunities, creating new ways for artists to expand their reach, engage audiences in new ways and shape what comes next.

“This partnership represents a defining moment for our industry,” CAA Managing Director Maha Dakhil added. “HYBE has built an enduring legacy around the world. Together, we will set a new standard for what global entertainment collaboration looks like.”

HYBE is best known for its growing K-pop roster, which includes girl group Katseye.