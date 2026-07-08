Katseye Heads to Theaters With ‘Wild Hearts’ Doc

Haven’t you heard? They’re the cinema girls.

After debuting with their docuseries “Pop Star Academy”/”Dream Academy,” Katseye is returning to their documentary roots with “Wild Hearts” next month in celebration of their third EP, “Wild.”

Directed by Nadia Hallgren, the film features “never-before-seen footage, Eyekons fan videos and intimate interviews from the group members” — Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel, Sophia Laforteza and Yoonchae Jeung (no word on if Manon Bannerman will be featured amid her hiatus from the girl group).

“Katseye: Wild Hearts” was produced by Interscope Films and Boardwalk Pictures, in partnership with Hybe X Geffen. The girls also release their music through Hybe UMG and Geffen.

“Katseye’s first-ever cinema event celebrates the passionate Eyekons community that has embraced Katseye’s journey from the group’s formation to becoming one of pop’s most exciting new global acts,” Kymberli Frueh, EVP of Programming and Content Acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing, said in a Wednesday statement. “We are excited to bring the fandom together in theaters around the world for a shared, immersive experience.”

Since their launch in 2024, Katseye has already been nominated for two Grammy Awards and have dropped singles such as “Debut,” “Touch,” “Gnarly,” “Gabriela,” “Gameboy,” “Internet Girl” and “Pinky Up,” just to name a few.

Tickets for the limited theatrical engagement go on sale July 15 ahead of its premiere on Aug. 12. The “Wild” EP will then drop on Aug. 14, followed by The Wildworld Tour on Sept. 1.