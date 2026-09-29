Casey Bloys to Run Combo HBO Max-Paramount Streamer, Cindy Holland Exits Ahead of Merger

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Paramount Streaming Head Cindy Holland is stepping down ahead of the closing of the company’s $110 billion merger with Warner Bros. Discovery.

“As David readies for the next phase of his vision, we’ve discussed my role and the future of the combined businesses. David is optimizing for HBO stability as we move into this next chapter, and I fully support that,” Holland said in a memo to staff on Tuesday. “I know this team has the leadership and expertise to manage through the transition and the next phase of the company, and to this end today will mark my last day here.”

Holland, a Netflix and Sister veteran who first joined the David Ellison-led media giant as an advisor in 2024, took oversight of Paramount+ and Pluto TV following the closing of the $8 billion Paramount-Skydance merger in 2025.

Under Holland’s tenure, Paramount+ delivered its best retention in history and double-digit growth in engagement and revenue. As of the second quarter, the streamer topped 81 million subscribers globally. Paramount also greenlit over 40 new and returning series, including its most-watched series “Landman” and biggest original series debut “Dutton Ranch,” secured agreements with the UFC and Zuffa Boxing, expanded its WNBA and UEFA Champions League rights and revamped the Pluto TV product, which increased viewership and on-demand consumption on the free, ad-supported service.

“Cindy is one of the most exceptional executives in our industry — a force of nature whose impact on Paramount over the past year has been significant,” Paramount CEO David Ellison said in a statement. “She built an exceptional team and a strong foundation for the future. Cindy has been a trusted partner to me and so many others, and I couldn’t be more grateful for her leadership, her relentless drive and everything she’s done for our company.”

Holland did not confirm who her replacement would be in the memo, but HBO CEO Casey Bloys is expected to take over the reins of the combined streaming business once the merger officially closes. A Paramount spokesperson declined to comment.

Ellison has previously said the plan is to combine HBO Max and Paramount+ into a single platform boasting over 200 million subscribers, though a timeline for such a move remains unclear.

Read the full memo from Holland below:

When I joined David’s team in January 2025, we proceeded to set three goals: i) advise on the Warner Bros. Discovery acquisition, ii) integrate and transform Paramount+ & revive Pluto TV, and iii) build an unparalleled team in this industry. In just over 12 months, I’m proud to say we accomplished all three and it’s been a joy to work closely with all of you.

Together with the Product team, we drove significant strategic and organizational change across DTC — building a new foundation for growth on both services, while investing in greater depth and breadth of programming and delivering strong revenue, profit, and subscriber growth for the division.

As David readies for the next phase of his vision, we’ve discussed my role and the future of the combined businesses. David is optimizing for HBO stability as we move into this next chapter, and I fully support that. I know this team has the leadership and expertise to manage through the transition and the next phase of the company, and to this end today will mark my last day here.

As I reflect on my time here and all that we’ve built together in this short time, what stands out most to me is this team. I have never been more proud of a group of people. What we’ve accomplished together is remarkable — landing quarter after quarter while navigating extraordinary uncertainty and change with resilience, focus and ambition. We grew Paramount+ to an all-time subscriber high, delivered the best retention in the service’s history, and drove double-digit growth in both engagement and revenue. We built an extraordinary content pipeline, greenlighting more than 40 new and returning series and setting all-time records with Landman, the most-watched series in Paramount+ history, and Dutton Ranch, the service’s biggest original series debut ever.

We transformed live sports into a powerful streaming growth engine, securing landmark agreements with UFC and Zuffa Boxing and expanding our WNBA and UEFA Champions League rights – with UFC Freedom 250 becoming the largest-ever audience for an exclusive live event on Paramount+ and UFC 329 setting a new platform record for peak concurrent streams for an exclusive live event. And we undertook Pluto TV’s biggest product transformation in a decade, dramatically increasing registered viewing and VOD consumption while delivering strong financial performance across the business. These are extraordinary accomplishments – but what makes me proudest is how we achieved them: together, with an unwavering commitment to our audiences, our creative partners and one another.

I joined Paramount because I believe in these businesses, and because I believe wholeheartedly that the combination of Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery serves the best interests of artists and audiences worldwide. I’m looking forward to seeing what you all accomplish together in this next, momentous chapter.

Cindy