Christopher Meloni bid an emotional farewell to “Law & Order: Organized Crime” on Thursday after Peacock canceled the spinoff after five seasons.

“I just saw that they announced ‘OC,’ ‘Organized Crime,’ won’t be coming back,” Meloni said in an Instagram video. “So, I want to take this moment to say thank you to the fans who not only helped give the character of Elliot Stabler life and longevity, but for sticking with him and welcoming him back.”

“Good ride. It was a good ride. I had a great time playing him… it was a great ride,” he added. “But thank you. You helped give me a career that I never dreamed of. Nearly 17, 17 odd years.”

The actor has played NYPD Detective Elliot Stabler across the entire “Law & Order” franchise since the introduction of “Special Victims Unit” in 1999. His “Organized Crime” spinoff then debuted on NBC in 2021 and ran for four seasons before moving to Peacock for its final one last year.

“Thank you OC/SVU fans. You gave me a life,” Meloni captioned his post.

In the comments section, co-star Mariska Hargitay even added “P4L” with a heart emoji.

“Law & Order: SVU,” meanwhile, has been renewed for Season 28 at NBC, while the flagship “Law & Order” remains on the bubble. All of the franchise can be streamed on Peacock.