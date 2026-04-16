‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Canceled After 5 Seasons

“Law & Order: Organized Crime” won’t be returning to NBC nor Peacock.

The “Law & Order” spinoff series has been axed by NBCUniversal after five seasons, TheWrap has learned. The Christopher Meloni-led series aired on NBC for four seasons before shifting over to Peacock for its fifth installment.

The news comes just about a year after “Law & Order: Organized Crime” began airing its fifth season on Peacock, with Season 5 premiering its first two episodes on April 17, 2025.

With “Organized Crime” canceled, the only “Law & Order” spinoff that remains is “Law & Order: SVU,” which has yet to receive a renewal from NBC for the 2026-27 season. The flagship series also has yet to receive a renewal.

“Law & Order: Organized Crime” saw Meloni reprise the role he originated on “Law & Order: SVU” as Detective Elliot Stabler, who now serves as lead detective in Sgt. Ayanna Bell’s (Danielle Moné Truitt) Organized Crime Control Bureau in New York.

Season 5 saw the crew explore the dangerous worlds of cross-border smuggling and high-tech domestic terrorism, all while Stabler is on the lookout for reprisals from the Italian crime family he angered during his time in Rome.

In addition to Meloni and Truitt, “Law & Order: Organized Crime” also stars Rick Gonzalez as undercover expert Bobby Reyes, Ainsley Seiger as tech genius Jet Slootmaekers and Tate Ellington as AI expert Kyle Vargas.

Season 5 also saw Dean Norris return as Stabler’s brother Randall, Ellen Burstyn reprise her role as his mother Bernadette and Nicky Torchia return as his son Elliot “Eli” Stabler, Jr. “The Lost Boys” star Jason Patric also joined the cast in a recurring guest star role as Det. Tim McKenna.