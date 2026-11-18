David Ellison says HBO Max will honor its Pay 1 distribution deal with A24 to release Alex Gibney’s “Musk” documentary despite the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX executive’s $1 billion investment in Skydance.

“We believe in independence. We don’t believe in censorship of any kind and we have that deal with A24 and of course we’ll honor it,” Ellison told Andrew Ross Sorkin during the New York Times’ Dealbook Summit on Wednesday.

“Musk,” which is expected to stream on the platform next year, features interviews with his first wife Justine Musk; his father Errol Musk; Ashley St. Clair, the mother of his 13th child; the “godfather of AI” Geoffrey Hinton; Tesla co-founder Martin Eberhard; LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman and more.

Ellison’s promise comes as Musk himself has been critical of documentary, calling it a “hit piece that misses, and makes the fatal sin of being boring for 4 hours.”

In a separate X post, he attacked Gibney directly, saying he has “zero integrity” and is a “horrible human” who “assembled a hit list of people who either have an axe to grind or don’t even know me (but still have an axe to grind).”

“Dogs–t is worth more respect than Gibney,” Musk said in another X post.

In addition to the $1 billion investment, former Warner Bros. Discovery chair emeritus John Malone has predicted that the media giant could reach a global content distribution agreement with SpaceX involving as much as $8 billion to $10 billion in cross-investment.

When asked about the investment and potential SpaceX partnership, Ellison praised Musk as “the greatest entrepreneur of our time.”

“He doesn’t invest in a lot of companies. So to have his vote of confidence and to have him as a shareholder is an honor and a privilege,” Ellison added. “And if there is any opportunity to be able to collaborate with him in the future, from our perspective, would be a privilege.”

Musk is notably close with Ellison’s father and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, who has personally guaranteed the $47 billion in equity financing for the $110 billion merger.

When asked about his father’s involvement in Skydance, David Ellison said the pair talk about strategy and where they want to take the company creatively an average of four days per week.

“Literally, just yesterday we were talking about basically artificial intelligence and how that’s going to impact our business,” he said. “It’s all through the lens of how do we deliver for shareholders and build lasting value.”

President Donald Trump has also described the elder Ellison as his “good friend.” When asked about his own relationship with Trump, Ellison said Skydance has been fortunate to work with the administration, while also adding that it worked “very closely” with the Biden administration when it started its pursuit of Paramount.

“I think it is really important to be able to have dialogue with the elected leaders around the world. I think that is a good thing, and that is a positive thing,” he said. “I voted both sides of the aisle basically my entire life. I’m not a partisan. You want to go back to family? Half my family is Democrat, half my family is Republican.”

Ellison also disputed reports that he and his father promised Trump a CNN overhaul to secure regulatory approval of the Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merger and that they greenlit “Rush Hour 4” at the president’s insistence, calling both “made up” stories.

“Josh Greenstein walked into my office. That is the first conversation we had about Rush Hour 4. That’s a completely made up story. There’s a lot of made up stories,” he said. “I’m not going to go into addressing every single basically made up story. But what I also think is really important is when it comes to the news, and I’ve said this publicly multiple times, we believe in editorial independence. That will never change. Period.”

When asked about Bari Weiss’ changes at CBS News, Ellison reiterated that the company is focused on rebuilding trust with “truth-based, fact-based, bipartisan” reporting. He also declined to say whether CBS News and CNN would eventually be merged.

“We are incredibly happy operating them basically within the status quo,” Ellison said. “There might be some new sharing in the future, but right now we’re happy operating them as they are.”

More to come…