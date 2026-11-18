Skydance is combinining Warner Bros. Television Group and Paramount Television Studios into a single entity under Channing Dungey and Matt Thunell’s leadership.

The new organization, which will be known as Warner Bros. Television Studios, will officially launch in early 2027. Until then, Warner Bros. Television Group and Paramount Television Studios will continue to operate independently.

Warner Bros. Television Studios will be home to over 120 active TV series and global franchises including “Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone,” “The Pitt,” “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage,” “Ted Lasso,” “Reacher,” “Marshals,” “Landman,” Emily in Paris” and the upcoming “Neuromancer.”

Dungey and Thunell will serve as the new unit’s presidents, overseeing all creative departments and scripted and unscripted programming, as well as BET Studios and Warner Bros. International Television Production’s studios around the world.

Dungey also serves as chair of Skydance Global Cable Media, overseeing Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount’s more than 50 cable brands.

“Matt has extraordinary creative instincts, and a deep understanding of great storytelling. I couldn’t ask for a better partner as we bring these storied studios together,” Dungey said in a statement. “We have a unique opportunity to create something truly special for our creative partners and audiences around the world. I’m very excited to begin this new chapter.”

“Channing is one of the most accomplished and respected executives in our industry, with an extraordinary track record of building successful businesses, developing enduring partnerships and delivering some of television’s most acclaimed programming,” Thunell added. “Ever since our time together at Netflix, I’ve hoped we’d have the opportunity to work together again, and I’m thrilled that day has finally come. We’re bringing an unmatched roster of talent under one roof, building on the remarkable legacies of two storied studios. The possibilities ahead are extraordinary, and I couldn’t be more excited to partner with Channing to champion the ambitions of our creative talent and bring exceptional stories to audiences around the world.”

Meanwhile, CBS Studios will continue to operate as a separate entity led by President David Stapf. CBS Studios International, Skydance Sports Entertainment and See It Now Studios will operate under the CBS Studios umbrella.

The trio will report to Skydance TV Co-Chair and Chief Content Officer George Cheeks.

“Bringing together two of the industry’s most prolific television studios creates a formidable creative engine, uniting extraordinary talent, resources, acclaimed programming and iconic franchises with the global scale to compete at the highest level,” Cheeks said. “With Channing and Matt at the helm, we have two exceptional leaders who understand what it takes to empower creative talent, foster bold ideas and deliver programming that resonates with audiences everywhere.”

“Alongside CBS Studios, led by the incomparable David Stapf, Warner Bros. Television Studios gives us two world-class studios, with the breadth, depth and creative ambition to deliver for Skydance platforms and third-party partners across the industry,” he added.

The move to combine WBTV and PTVS comes as Skydance has promised to find at least $6 billion in merger-related cost savings as it looks to service nearly $80 billion in net debt.

Co-CEOs David Ellison and Ynon Kreiz have said those savings would come from areas including real estate, labor, technology, marketing and procurement. The company began offering some employees voluntary buyouts in October ahead of a formal layoff announcement and are requiring employees to return to the office five days per week.

In a memo to staff, Cheeks said that Dungey, Thunell and Stapf would meet with their teams in the coming weeks to talk about the new structure and that HR would share more information as plans are finalized.

“I’m excited about what we’re building. We have extraordinary creative talent, an unmatched portfolio and tremendous opportunity ahead,” Cheeks added. “Bringing these teams together gives us an even stronger foundation to support storytellers, champion great ideas and bring exceptional television to audiences around the world.”

In addition to Dungey, Thunell and Stapf, Cheeks’ leadership team includes CBS Entertainment head Amy Reisenbach, Skydance Global Sports Group head David Berson, CBS News executive editor Tom Cibrowski, Skydance TV COO Byron Robun, CBS Television Group’s Jennifer Mitchell, Skydance TV’s research and programming insights head Laurel Weir, Skydance TV marketing head Mike Benson and Skydance TV spokesperson Chris Ender.