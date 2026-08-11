Home > Industry News > Business

David Ellison Threatens to Move Paramount Out of California if State AGs Won’t Negotiate

The CEO gave his executive leadership team an idea of when and where the company might move if state Attorney General Rob Bonta doesn’t settle his antitrust case

JD Knapp
David Ellison, CEO of Paramount Skydance, speaks during CinemaCon 2026
David Ellison, CEO of Paramount Skydance, speaks during CinemaCon 2026 (Credit: David Becker/Getty Images for CinemaCon)
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

David Ellison is threatening to move Paramount Skydance out of California if state Attorney General Rob Bonta refuses to budge over the Warner Bros. Discovery merger by Oct. 1.

An individual with knowledge of the conversation told TheWrap that Ellison held an hourlong lunch meeting on the Paramount lot with his 12-member executive leadership team last week, in which he insisted his goal was to keep the company’s 30,000 jobs in Southern California but cautioned that if Bonta won’t negotiate a settlement by the time the company’s $7 million per day ticking fee kicks in, he will be moving standalone Paramount or the combined Paramount-WBD out of state regardless of the outcome.

Tennessee, Texas and Georgia were all mentioned as options for the new Paramount home, and Ellison is in touch with multiple states to discuss his potential five-year plan. Larry Ellison’s Oracle is in the process of moving to Nashville, Tennessee, and David Ellison is strong considering that state, according to the knowledgeable individual.

The move would be a massive blow to California as one of the major Hollywood studios shifts thousands of jobs out of state. The plan would involve selling the Paramount lot, moving executives and business functions out of state and retaining some kind of presence in California.

California AG Rob Bonta is squaring off with Paramount CEO David Ellison against his merger with Warner Bros. Discovery. (Christopher Smith/TheWrap)
Read Next
California AG Rob Bonta Rebuffs David Ellison's Paramount Move Threat, Shrugs Off 30-Film Commitment and CNN Sale

Dana Goldberg, Josh Greenstein, Cindy Holland and George Cheeks were all in attendance at the Wednesday lunch meeting.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta responded Tuesday morning by calling Ellison’s bluff.

“In a span of weeks, Paramount agreed to halt the merger until a court decision or until June 2027, asked for a November trial, and is now back with another attempt to blackmail the state into letting an illegal deal through,” Bonta said. “Paramount has lost the plot as it continues to lose in court. It didn’t work the first time —  on the eve of our July lawsuit — and it won’t work this time.”

Ellison’s threat arrives as his $110 billion Warner Bros. Discovery acquisition was dealt a major blow when the judge in the state AG’s antitrust case set a March trial date, which means this case may not be over until next summer or later with that hefty ticking fee in place.

The Paramount Skydance CEO has gone on the offensive, securing the backing of two of the biggest theater chains to counter fears that he would be unable to fulfill his promise of releasing 30 films a year in theaters under a combined Paramount-Warner Bros.

Still, Ellison seemingly remains confident the $110 billion Paramount-Warner deal will close. But if the 12 state AGs who sued successfully block the merger, Paramount will instead be required to pay a $7 billion termination fee to Warner Bros. Discovery.

Puck was first to report the news.

Regal Cinemas CEO Eduardo Acuna, Paramount CEO David Ellison and Cinema United Michael O'Leary. (Christopher Smith for TheWrap)
Read Next
An Offer They Can't Refuse: Theater Execs Split on Whether to Join Paramount-Warner's Merger Movement

JD Knapp

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is the morning news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News,…

Please wait while we verify your access…

Comments

  1. John Hamm Avatar
    John Hamm

    Go on then. Don’t let the door hitya where the good lord split ya. Good luck with that movie studio in Appalachia. Tons of talent there I’m sure. You can film the Deliverance sequel for pennies on the dollar. Look, Ellison Jr and his trump loving dad are trying to pay way more than WBD is worth because it’s not about making money. He and his dad have more money they could ever lose is a million lifetimes. It’s about catching and killing CNN as a respected, credible worldwide news source. And ff you’re a fan of western democracy you already know letting right-wing billionaires buy up all the media is a bad idea. This deal is clearly allowing this right-wing billionaire too much media. As for Micheal Corocran celebrating the demise of California in his comment below, I don’t know, it’s like these people from places people really don’t want to be have such hate for California because that’s where everybody wants to be. Yes, business can move Michael. Business move where they want, start where they want, sell where they want. You know where that place is, more than any other place on earth? Yes, you know it, you HATE IT, but it’s California. Of course the haters will try to say silly dishonest stuff to refute that but we can shut all that down right now: As we’ve recently passed the country of Japan, if California were a country itself it would be the 4th largest economy on earth. So, um, Michael, what were you saying about, what was it, Tennessee? Georgia? Anyway, California is the world leader in, well, pretty much everything because when it comes to public policy we mostly get it right. California has it right on this one too.

  2. Michael Corcoran Avatar
    Michael Corcoran

    60 countries have approved the merger between Paramount and Warner Bros., while California and the 11 other states won’t even sit down with Paramount to negotiate a solution. America is a free country where any of us can pick up and move to any other state to live and work. This applies to all businesses too. Bye Bye California – the folks in Atlanta can’t wait for your arrival and the jobs you bring..

  3. Mark Breza Avatar
    Mark Breza

    Count how many times Mr Ellison used the word ‘I’  in his sorrowful plea in the New York Times .