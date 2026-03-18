Incoming Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro Outlines Priorities in Note to Staff: ‘We Will Operate as One Disney’

As incoming Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro officially takes the reins of the entertainment giant from Bob Iger, the executive outlined his key priorities in a memo to staff on Wednesday.

D’Amaro emphasized that “great storytelling” and “creative excellence” would remain Disney’s “North Star,” underpinning every decision the company makes.

“We will continue to raise the bar, take smart risks, learn quickly, and deliver work that exceeds our audiences’ expectations and our own,” he said.

The company will also look to embrace technology to unlock new possibilities.

“Innovation has always been part of Disney’s DNA. Used thoughtfully, it can empower our storytellers, strengthen our capabilities, and help us create more immersive, interactive, and personal ways for people to experience Disney,” D’Amaro continued.

Third, the company will operate as “OneDisney,” with D’Amaro touting how its global businesses come together as its “greatest advantage.”

“When our teams are aligned and working in a connected way, we can build on our strengths, reach people wherever they are, and deepen their relationship with Disney,” he said.

D’Amaro noted that the Disney CEO transition comes when the world is changing faster than ever, which he acknowledged can feel “daunting at times” but also exciting.

“Disney has endured and thrived for generations by meeting change with vision, ambition, integrity, and optimism. Bob Iger has led this company in that spirit, and I am grateful for his trust, mentorship, and friendship through the years,” he continued. “It is a privilege to follow in his footsteps and lead this team, and I do so with a deep sense of responsibility and excitement about our future. This is an extraordinary company, and that is because of the talented, passionate, and dedicated people who work here.”

More to come…