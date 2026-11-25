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It’s been a rough two months since new Chief Technology Officer Karandeep Anand joined the Walt Disney Company. At least, it has been for many of the longtime executives at the media giant who must now submit to Anand’s mission to spread AI across the vast Mickey Mouse empire.

After joining in September, Anand, who came from Character.ai, a now-bankrupt startup the company once took legal action against, was granted broad powers by CEO Josh D’Amaro. His mandate: to standardize the AI workflows and systems used by the different businesses across the vast corporate kingdom, a shakeup from their own finely honed, proprietary pipelines and processes.

Anand’s early moves haven’t been going over well.

“He’s made a bunch of enemies,” said a person familiar with the company’s inner workings.

Anand’s early actions set up a tense face-off between the senior leadership team and the various business units and banners, each used to doing things their own way. In recent weeks, Jamie Voris, who ran the Office of Technology Enablement, has left Disney, and Eddie Drake, chief technology officer of Walt Disney Studios, elected to take advantage of the company’s early retirement program.

Some lower level leaders have also opted to take buyouts rather than deal with the new mandates, the knowledgeable person said, noting some of them could have helped translate Anand’s directives to the creative troops. Upcoming layoffs could be used to get the units in line with the new regime, according to the first source and a second person familiar with the company’s processes.

A Disney source, however, denied there was a standoff between senior leadership and the business units, and said, “the suggestion that workforce reductions are being used to force adoption of a centralized technology or AI solutions is a mischaracterization of our strategy.”

Disney’s aggressive approach to AI — and the ripples it’s creating — illustrates how D’Amaro is taking the kid gloves off with the company’s embrace of the technology. It also reflects his recognition of the need for the company to run leaner and meaner. But this blunt path risks turning off many longtime Disney veterans and reinforces many preexisting fears about the impact of AI on jobs.

Josh D’Amaro (Photo credit: Getty Images)

It’s also a stunning reversal from a year ago, when predecessor Bob Iger’s softer AI push encountered stiff internal resistance. The result was pouring $50 million more into a failed AI initiative and a now-dead deal with OpenAI to use its AI video platform Sora, which was eventually scrapped.

D’Amaro is determined to not make the same mistakes.

It’s all part of D’Amaro’s promise to turn Disney into a more “tech-forward” company. Since taking over in March, he’s been busy. Earlier this month, he kicked off the company’s annual tech demo day featuring its hand-selected startup partners — all of which were focused on different aspects of AI. A week later, Disney announced a deal to train custom generative AI models using Adobe’s Firefly platform and its own IP. And on Dec. 5, Disney will bring an AI-generated cartoon, Ozzy Fox, to Disney+. The CEO’s comments hint that this is just scratching the surface.

“We see AI as a real tailwind for experiences,” D’Amaro said during the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter call a week ago, adding later that “AI helps us work faster across the company, including how we bring content to market, and as I talked about, how we run experiences on the content side.”

But beyond bullish commentary on investor calls, glad-handing with unicorn startup executives and espousing the transformative qualities of AI, it has been a painful transition at Disney. It’s going through a broader transformation that has included several rounds of layoffs as the company gets leaner. More job cuts are expected, with the role of AI being a key factor.

This comes at a time when the major entertainment players are no longer hiding their embrace of AI. While it remains a sensitive topic for many creatives in Hollywood, leaders from companies like Netflix and Skydance are more openly talking about their desire to use AI to drive down costs and increase productions.

A spokesperson for Disney declined to comment.

Be prepared

Disney may seem like a single massive company, but in reality it’s a collection of fiefdoms all operating on their own agendas and timelines.

“Disney is a very large company with their own ecosystems that have been there for a while, and spent a significant time creating a pipeline that fits their specific skill set,” said a person familiar with the process of the company’s larger studios.

But that structure means a lot of inefficiencies with costs for projects running up. There’s a reason that Disney’s latest MCU show, “VisionQuest,” had a reported budget of nearly $120 million, according to Forbes. And TheWrap exclusively reported that further planned “Avatar” sequels are essentially on hold until James Cameron can figure out how to make them more cheaply, with the filmmaker hinting he may use AI to do it.

2026 alone has been a year of massive ups and downs for the studio at the box office — “Toy Story 5” grossed $1.2 billion while the live-action “Moana,” made for $250 million, grossed just $323 million.

“Disney’s been bloated for some time,” said Raymond Wang, a consultant for Constellation Research who does work with the company. “It’s because they wanted to preserve the culture of all their acquisitions.”

D’Amaro recognizes the need to be more efficient, with AI as a solution. The pitch: AI can automate more of the grunt work so there’s more time for important creative thinking. But that means embracing new, more standardized approaches for a lot of the little things. That’s where the resistance comes in.

“Creatives hate that because they feel like they’re being managed to follow a process all the time and they want to be innovative and think how they like,” Wang said. “But if they’re still spending their time doing the basics, there’s less time doing innovation.”

The second person familiar with the company’s processes was more blunt: “This is Disney realizing how fat and slow they are.”

While that’s the promise, the reality — not just at Disney but across multiple industries like tech and publishing — is that AI has also resulted in a lot of job losses.

Disney has already gone through multiple rounds of layoffs since D’Amaro took over in March. Another big wave is expected as the company has told managers that it is targeting 20% in annual cost savings. Cementing that point, the company said last week that it aims to realize annual run-rate expenses of $3 billion by fiscal 2029.

“Changes like these are not easy, and they affect people who care deeply about Disney and have contributed so much to this company. These steps are important if we want to be a company that moves faster, adapts to a rapidly changing environment and keeps investing in the content and technology that will drive our growth,” D’Amaro told investors.

Comments like that are “why they don’t trust management,” Wang said about the skepticism internally about the changes.

D’Amaro said the $3 billion in savings will be reinvested into content and technology. You can bet on AI to be a critical component of that investment.

The first person familiar with the processes said that by cutting the resources of the different business units, D’Amaro is hoping it will force them to embrace the more standardized — and cost-efficient — technological approach that Anand is pushing.

This isn’t happening in a silo. Skydance co-CEO David Ellison has talked about the benefits that come from AI, including accelerating its process of integrating different streaming services into a single platform, as well as a tool for creatives. Amazon MGM Studios and Amazon Web Services divisions created a GenAI Creators’ Fund to provide filmmakers and creators with funding and access to tools for projects that will eventually land on Prime Video. In July, Netflix proudly touted on a conference call that it had used generative AI on roughly 300 titles.

It’s no coincidence that all three companies have had or are in the middle of cutting a significant number of jobs.

“(D’Amaro’s) not doing this because he’s a bad guy; he just sees where the industry is headed,” the first person said.

Try everything

Perhaps no move best illustrates Disney’s full-throated support of AI than the September hiring of Anand, the former CEO of Character.ai, as the company’s first CTO. The move was shocking considering that just 12 months earlier, Disney sent a cease-and-desist letter to the AI chat startup warning it to stop using its copyrighted characters without approval.

Now, Anand and many on his team are with Disney, and as D’Amaro said on the call, he has “a really expansive remit” that includes infrastructure, data, product, engineering and, of course, AI and AI platforms. Anand, who is the first person to occupy such a role at Disney, is still in the process of assessing the organization.

D’Amaro, who spent a large chunk of the last earnings call talking about AI, touted a few of the ways Disney was already embracing the technology. The company is working with Google on an AI agent to help with booking and vacation planning. “I’ve had a chance to experience it myself, and I’ve got to say, it’s pretty good,” he said.

Former CEO of Character AI Karandeep Anand poses for a photo during the Mobile World Congress (MWC). (Photo by Manaure Quintero / AFP via Getty Images)

He also noted that nearly half of new ad campaigns flow through an agentic tool, and said that machine learning is helping to accelerate the pre- and post-production process on projects, including a tool developed by Disney’s research studio and Industrial Light and Magic to reduce render compute needs by nearly a third.

More eyebrow-raising is Disney’s decision to bring “Ozzy Fox,” an AI-generated animated series from Paris-based startup Animaj, to Disney+ next month after making its debut on YouTube in July. The AI studio was one of the companies chosen to be part of the Disney Accelerator startup program last year, but was on the lot again for the company’s “Demo Day” event earlier this month to show off the progress it made on the show.

“The whole point of this is really to showcase that we can use AI in a very artistic-centric way,” Animaj CEO and co-founder Sixte de Vauplane told reporters during the event.

Notably, last year’s cohort of startups involved with Disney Accelerator only featured a handful of AI companies. This year, they were all-in on AI.

Earlier this month, Adobe and Disney signed a deal to create custom AI models using the Firefly platform. The partnership calls for these proprietary models to be trained on Disney property. Adobe has long preached the practice of “ethical AI,” where models are trained on known and approved IP. The creation of these kinds of models unlocks the ability to use gen AI to create convincing video, images and other assets utilizing everyone from The Mandalorian to Elsa from “Frozen” — all under Disney’s control.

“Today’s announcement marks the next chapter of the relationship, where the two companies will build a new creative foundation that thoughtfully deploys AI as an accelerant for artistic vision, creativity and guest engagement,” said Hannah Elsakr, vice president of GenAI New Business Ventures for Adobe.

A whole new world

D’Amaro’s tough love is a far cry from Iger’s preference for a looser rein over the business units, letting them run independently and to find their own best practices. That also meant it was up to individual units and even teams to test out AI, but the applications varied greatly and the different units rarely shared their insights.

Iger tried to bring some order to the chaos through the Office of Technology Enablement, which was designed to create a central nervous system to make decisions about AI. It was also intended to bring support to those individuals or teams that did take the early leap into AI.

But as TheWrap previously reported, the initiative encountered heavy resistance from the creative community within the company. It also dealt with a myriad of technical hurdles and legal bureaucratic hurdles, although many of the technical shortcomings have been shored up by the rapid advancement of AI models.

Ultimately, it was an initiative that burned through tens of millions of dollars with little to show for it.

Former CEO Bob Iger preferred a softer touch with his AI strategy. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Disney)

While Disney senior leadership feel these difficult decisions are necessary, they won’t be easy to implement. Anand still faces resistance from the various units, which traditionally have held large power within the Disney empire given their respective contributions to the bottom line.

“A lot of incumbents there had their own agenda,” said the second person. “There was a fear of change. How will this affect my fiefdom? How do I stay in control of this impending change?”

There’s also the question of how much of the processes will get standardized. For instance, AI workflows that may benefit a large studio making blockbusters like Marvel or Lucasfilm may not work on a 2D animation project or educational kids’ show, said the person familiar with the studio processes.

But it’s clear D’Amaro is moving full steam ahead with a shakeup, which could lead to more tension within Disney.

“There will probably have to be another round of layoffs and reorgs until they break down these walls that are based on self preservation at the lower team levels,” the second person said.