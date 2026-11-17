Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Disney reported revenue of $25.9 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $1.77, beating Wall Street’s expectations of $25.16 billion in revenue and adjusted EPS of $1.68, per Yahoo Finance

In addition to the fully unified app with Hulu, Disney+ will start introducing creator content through its TikTok partnership and add more vertical video, live sports and podcasts to the platform

Starting in fiscal 2027, Disney will stop providing supplemental disclosures for its streaming profits. It also will spend $26 billion on content in 2027

Disney finished its 2026 fiscal year strong despite a “challenging macroeconomic environment,” with growth across its entertainment, sports and experiences divisions fueled by increased engagement at its streaming services and the ESPN network, the theatrical performance of “Toy Story 5” and higher attendance and guest spending at the Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris.

The entertainment giant smashed Wall Street expectations with a net profit of $2.86 billion, or adjusted earnings of $1.77 per share, as total revenue grew 16% to $25.9 billion during the fourth quarter.

Disney+ and Hulu was a bright spot, with the services’ combined profit growing to $824 million, more than double the $402 million in the prior year period. Entertainment streaming revenue climbed 19% to $6.05 billion on higher subscription fees and advertising. For the full year, the streaming business achieved a double-digit operating margin of 11.5%, which is expected to continue to grow over time.

A fully unified standalone app of the two services is on track to launch in December, which will include live TV and select premium add-ons. In addition, Disney+ will start introducing creator content on its platform though its partnership with TikTok, aligned with the buildup to “Avengers: Doomsday” on Dec. 18. It will also add more vertical video, live sports, and podcasts to the platform, while continuing to explore other emerging content genres.

Over the next three years, Disney+ also expects to roughly triple its delivery of local original programming, which it said is one of the strongest drivers of international subscriber acquisition and engagement. It now has more than 30 partnerships with local free-to-air broadcasters.

“We believe our continued focus on product and technology will yield further benefits in engagement and churn over time,” Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro said in the company’s quarterly letter to shareholders.

Looking ahead, Disney continues to expect double-digit adjusted earnings per share growth and expects total operating income growth of approximately 8% in fiscal 2027, with the majority in the first half of the year. In the first quarter, the company expects approximately $5.4 billion in operating income.

Additionally, Disney expects approximately $9 billion in capital expenditures, $11 billion in free cash flow, $9 billion in share repurchases and $1.2 billion of “acquisition amortization” in the first quarter of 2027.

‘Toy Story 5’ box office and Marvel Studios streaming engagement boost Disney Entertainment

Overall, Disney Entertainment’s grew revenue 17% to $11.9 billion and profits 92% to $1.33 billion, driven by a 19% bump in subscription and affiliate fees, a 10% increase in ad revenue and a 21% jump in content sales. The company is currently generating more revenue from its streaming business than it is from linear TV and expects that shift to continue to grow over time.

Also boosting the segment’s results for the quarter was its acquisition of a 70% majority stake in Fubo and the theatrical performance of “Toy Story 5,” which was offset by fewer live-action titles compared to the prior year period. Other theatrical releases during the quarter included the live-action “Moana,” which ws a disappointment, and “Avengers Endgame: Encore,” while releases in the prior year period included “Elio,” “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” “Freakier Friday” and “Lilo & Stitch.”

In addition to its theatrical performance, “Toy Story 5” attracted 20 million views in its first five days on Disney+.

Overall, Marvel viewership on Disney+ more than doubled during the quarter compared to its historical baseline and over 2.6 billion hours were spent streaming its content in fiscal 2026.

ESPN engagement, NFL Network acquisition lift Disney Sports

Meanwhile, Disney’s sports revenue rose 16% to $4.6 billion and profits jumped 53% to $1.4 billion.

The sports segment’s results were driven by an 18% increase in subscription and affiliate fees and a 20% increase in ad revenue, which were boosted in part by the NFL Network acquisition. That was offset by a 14% decline in “other” revenue due to the expiration of its UFC rights in December 2025.

The fourth quarter and full fiscal year delivered the most consumption on the ESPN networks since fiscal 2015, with hours watched up 4% and 10%, respectively. Viewership for the start of the NFL and college football seasons reached historic highs, including Monday Night Football’s best Week 1 and 2 audiences ever with aggregate viewership up 20% in the fourth quarter. ABC’s broadcast of Ohio State-Texas was also ESPN’s most-watched regular-season college football game in 10 years. Coverage of the U.S. Open also delivered four-year highs in viewership.

Looking ahead, ESPN extended its exclusive rights to the CFP’s expanded 24-team format starting next season. In 2027, ESPN will also carry its first Super Bowl on ESPN and ABC, as well as Disney+ audiences in the U.S. and more than 55 international markets around the world.

Walt Disney World, Disneyland Paris and Disney Cruise Line fuel Experiences growth

As for the Experiences division, total revenue grew 15% to $10.1 billion, while profits surged 20% to $2.25 billion.

The quarter’s results were driven by an 11% increase in global guests, with strong attendance at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris and increased capacity on Disney Cruise Line following the launch of its Adventure and Destiny ships. For the full fiscal year, Disney Experiences saw a 5% increase in global guests, an all-time record.

Though Disney continued to see headwinds from lower international attendance at its domestic parks in the quarter, those moderated from the year-over-year impact observed in the third quarter. Domestic parks attendance was up 11% in the quarter.

While Disneyland Paris continued to deliver strong growth, attendance at Hong Kong and Shanghai Disney worsened and that pressure is expected to continue in fiscal 2027. Global guest growth is expected to continue in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, despite consumer softness in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Disney expects $3 billion in savings from reducing expenses by fiscal 2029

The latest quarterly results come as Disney is looking at eliminating thousands of positions and has asked some managers to target 20% in annual cost savings.

Disney already eliminated 1,000 roles in April, affecting several entire divisions of publicity, Marvel and some noted lieutenants of Asad Ayaz, the company’s chief marketing and brand officer.

Another round of cuts were made in July, impacting hundreds of employees across divisions including corporate functions, ESPN, Disney Entertainment Television and Disney Studios, with Pixar and National Geographic hit particularly hard. Disney also cut a few hundred employees in technology and human resources in September and between 100 and 200 employees in its theme parks division in October.

In August, Disney said it was “mid-stream” in their efforts to reduce costs across the company. The company now expects to generate savings of approximately $3 billion by fiscal 2029.

“While these efficiencies will be used primarily to fund future growth, we do expect a portion to drop to the bottom line over time,” D’Amaro said.

Disney to cut back on streaming profit disclosures, spend $26 billion on content in 2027

Starting in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, Disney said it will stop providing supplemental disclosures of its streaming profits going forward.

“Our strategy at Disney Entertainment is to drive revenue and segment operating income overall as we aim to maximize the value of our IP. We have made strong progress scaling our SVOD businesses and, as a result, see a long runway for growth and margin expansion at Disney Entertainment,” D’Amaro said. “We no longer believe the supplemental disclosure of SVOD operating income reflects this segment focus and strategy.”

However, it expects to increase its investment in content and marketing to support its long-term goals. Cash content spend will increase 9% to approximately $26 billion, which includes increased investment in international programming and sports rights.

Additionally, Disney will shift reporting for the results of its consumer products business, excluding branded retail, from Experiences to Entertainment to provide greater visibility into how the company monetizes its entertainment content across distribution platforms, third-party licensing and consumer products.