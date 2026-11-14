Adam Driver Calls Disney Killing ‘The Hunt for Ben Solo’ ‘Criminal’: ‘What Are We Debating?’

Adam Driver is still upset with Disney over the scrapped “Star Wars” sequel “The Hunt for Ben Solo,” calling the decision “criminal.”

In an interview with the Associated Press published Thursday, Driver discussed the reactive nature of Hollywood filmmaking, explaining that having a great cast or director doesn’t necessarily guarantee a movie will get made. He learned this lesson over the years, but particularly after spending nearly two and a half years developing “The Hunt for Ben Solo” with Steven Soderbergh.

The film would have taken place after 2019’s “The Rise of Skywalker” and allegedly culminated in Ren’s redemption and apparent death.

He explained that he was shocked Soderbergh’s involvement didn’t get the studio more excited about the film.

“For me it was: Steven Soderbergh wants to make a ‘Star Wars’ film,” he told the outlet. “What are we debating?”

“It’s what it is. It’s criminal. Or it felt criminal,” Driver continued. “We’re all moving on. On to the next. And Steven already has something else that’s one of the best things he’s ever written.”

Despite the studio’s reaction, Driver was amazed by the protests fans organized in response to the news, which he first shared in an October 2025 AP article. These included flying a plane over the Disney lot and renting out Times Square billboards denouncing the decision. Despite their best efforts, the actor confirmed earlier this month that the film is officially dead.

“I was blown away by the response to it. In no way did I think there would be billboards in Times Square,” Driver added. “It’s so moving. It did feel like we were all at the bar having a conversation about the films we wanted to see.”

For Driver, whose career has been shaped by working with directors he admires, the logic behind the decision remains difficult to understand.



“When there are directors who can’t get their movie made, it’s like: Why doesn’t someone give Coppola a blank check to do what he wants?” Driver explained. “But it doesn’t work that way, and less and less does it work that way because people are so risk-averse and like to quote metrics based on the most recent thing that made money.

“It’s a reactionary business, as I’m learning. So I just have to figure out a way to game the system. And it seems like it’s about not making money.”

Driver, ever the professional, did seem to find a way to continue working with Disney. After years of being pursued by Marvel chief Kevin Feige, Driver signed on to play Mister Sinister in the Disney-owned studio’s upcoming “X-Men” movie.

While “The Hunt for Ben Solo” may be over, Driver is always hunting his next project. His new film, James Gray’s “Paper Tiger,” is now playing in theaters.