Netflix Warns of Disappointing Q4 Revenue As Growth Questions Remain

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Netflix posted revenue of $12.87 billion, in line with Wall Street estimates, and a stronger-than-expected profit of 87 cents per share, compared to 82 cents per share expected by analysts, per Yahoo Finance.

But the streamer narrowed its 2026 revenue forecast to $51.1 billion, a 13% increase over the prior year but the lower end of its previous guidance. It also projected fourth-quarter revenue growth of 11.5%, a slowdown from the prior year period’s 17.6% increase.

The latest quarterly results come days after the company laid off 6% of its workforce and fired its Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria and film chief Dan Lin.

Netflix shares fell over 5% in after-hours trading on Tuesday after the streamer narrowed its full-year revenue forecast to $51.1 billion, a 13% increase over the prior year but the lower end of its previous guidance. Ad revenue for the year is now expected to come in at roughly $2.7 billion, down from its previous $3 billion guidance.

It also forecast fourth-quarter revenue growth of 11.5% to $13.4 billion — a slowdown from the prior year period’s 17.6% increase — and a profit of $2.8 billion, or 67 cents per share.

The outlook, which was below Wall Street expectations, overshadowed a stronger-than-expected third-quarter profit of $3.7 billion, or 87 cents per share, boosted by growth in subscriptions and advertising, as well as pricing changes. Revenue grew 11.8% to $12.87 billion, in line with Wall Street estimates.

The latest quarterly results come days after the streamer fired its Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria and film chief Dan Lin, as well as 6% of its total workforce, as it struggles to grow engagement on the platform — its largest cuts since 2022. Former Disney and Fox executive Peter Rice has been brought in to replace Bajaria.

In the first half of 2026, Netflix’s engagement growth grew just 2%. In July, the company said it would shift from a bi-annual to annual publication of its engagement reports starting in 2027 as it looks to focus on revenue and operating profit.

“We know there’s some investor concern about our view hours growth. Member response to our 2026 price changes is consistent with prior adjustments and our expectations, an indicator that our engagement – which encompasses quantity, quality and variety of viewing – remains healthy and that we continue to deliver strong value to members,” the company wrote in its quarterly shareholder on Tuesday.

Costs associated with the layoffs are expected to weigh on its fourth-quarter operating margin, which is projected to fall to 26%, though that is up from a 24.5% margin in the year ago quarter. The company said that the organizational changes would allow it to “aggressively invest in high impact areas” to improve the service and “drive growth and innovation.”

In order to boost engagement, Netflix has expanded its live events and sports rights and added gaming, podcasts and content from French broadcaster TF1 to its programming lineup. In addition to TF1, Netflix struck a new content licensing deal with Disney and said it would look to expand its offering with more third-party partnerships. The company will spend a total of $20 billion on content inn 2026.

It also continues to scale its ad-supported tier, which will launch in 15 new countries in 2027. The first tranche of new market launches will happen in March, which includes nine countries in Europe, Middle East and Africa region, Colombia, Peru and New Zealand.

Additionally, the company also updated its homepage, revamped its mobile app with a vertical video feed to help subscribers discover and sample content faster and acquired Ben Affleck’s AI startup InterPositive as it looks to leverage the technology to help boost growth. In 2026, GenAI workflows have been used in roughly 300 of Netflix’s titles, with the largest concentration of work in post-production.

Though Netflix’s $83 billion deal to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming and studio assets collapsed earlier this year after it declined to match a rival bid from David Ellison’s Paramount Skydance, the company noted in its shareholder letter that it remains open to “selective M&A.”

More to come…