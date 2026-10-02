‘Percy Jackson’ and More Disney Titles Start Streaming on Netflix in Huge Licensing Deal

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Disney and Netflix have entered into a new licensing agreement that will bring some of the former’s TV and film titles to the Netflix platform starting this month.

The buzziest move of all may be Disney’s decision to give Netflix a three-month promotional window to stream the first two seasons of Disney+’s “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” in conjunction with the show’s Season 3 premiere on Nov. 20. The fantasy series’ first two seasons will be available to stream on Netflix starting on Oct. 4.

Additionally, all five “Ice Age” films are set to begin streaming on Netflix on Oct. 4 as part of a separate, three-month streaming window leading into the theatrical release of “Ice Age: Boiling Point” on Feb. 5, 2027. Every season of ABC series “Will Trent” and “Shifting Gears” will also arrive on Netflix on Nov. 3 and Dec. 1, respectively. Both shows’ arrivals on Netflix come just a few months ahead of the premieres of their new seasons early next year.

Furthermore, all three seasons of the Justin Hartley-led “Tracker” will now be available to stream on Netflix outside of the U.S. for a multi-year term.

Disney is also bringing a number of non-franchised Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar titles to Netflix starting early next year, including “Soul,” “Elio” and “Raya and the Last Dragon.” Other, legacy shows owned by Disney, such as “Felicity,” “Revenge,” “Army Wives,” “Fresh Off the Boat” and “This Is Us,” are heading to the streamer as well.

Notably, all of the titles listed above will remain available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu, with Netflix serving as an additive, secondary streaming platform for the selected shows and movies. Disney-owned titles that are already streaming on Netflix, like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Arrested Development,” “Scandal” and “Black-ish,” will also continue to be available on the platform.

The new licensing deal furthers Disney’s ongoing effort to prioritize its companywide, Disney+-first approach of emphasizing the streaming exclusivity of most of its library titles, while still entering into select third-party licensing agreements. In this case, many of the shows and movies being licensed to Netflix have been made available to the streamer in the hopes of growing their audiences ahead of their upcoming seasons and sequels.