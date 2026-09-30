Everything New on Netflix in October 2026

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Netflix‘s October slate kicks off with a bang Thursday, Oct. 1 with the premiere of “East of Eden,” creator Zoe Kazan’s ambitious, seven-part adaptation of John Steinbeck’s seminal American novel. Florence Pugh leads the drama’s cast, which also includes Mike Faist, Christopher Abbott, Ciarán Hinds and Hoon Lee.

On Oct. 8, the streamer is set to unveil “Below,” its new thriller mini-series starring Josh Hartnett, Mackenzie Davis and Charlie Heaton. A week later, Netflix has the highly anticipated premiere of “The Diplomat” Season 4 on deck. The new season promises to catch viewers back up with Keri Russell’s Kate Wyler and Rufus Sewell’s Hal Wyler.

Additionally, a number of beloved movies are arriving on Netflix on Oct. 1, including the first four installments of the “Bourne” franchise, “21 Jump Street,” “22 Jump Street” and all of the “Twilight” films.

Below, you can find the full list of everything new on Netflix in October.

October 1

“Crazy Rich, Incredibly Broke”

“East of Eden”

“The Ramparts of Ice” Season 2

“21 Jump Street”

“22 Jump Street”

“8 Mile”

“A Haunted House”

“A Haunted House 2”

“A Madea Family Funeral”

“Ad Astra”

“Angels & Demons”

“Are We There Yet?”

“The Bourne Identity”

“The Bourne Legacy”

“The Bourne Supremacy”

“The Bourne Ultimatum”

“Bring It On”

“Call Me by Your Name”

“Cowboys & Aliens”

“Crimson Peak”

“Dallas Buyers Club”

“The Da Vinci Code”

“The Devil Wears Prada”

“Dracula”

“The Equalizer”

“Evil Dead”

“Friday the 13th”

“Happy Death Day 2U”

“Horton Hears a Who!”

“The Huntsman: Winter’s War”

“Hush”

“I Know What You Did Last Summer”

“Jason Bourne”

“Lake Placid”

“Love Actually”

“Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein”

“The Menu”

“Moonlight”

“NCIS” Seasons 20–22

“Ouija”

“Ouija: Origin of Evil”

“Pearl Harbor”

“Point Break”

“The Prestige”

“Psycho”

“Psycho II”

“Psycho III”

“Red Dragon”

“Seven Years in Tibet”

“The Sixth Sense”

“Split”

“The Strangers”

“Top Chef VIP” Seasons 3–4

“Twilight”

“The Twilight Saga: New Moon”

“The Twilight Saga: Eclipse”

“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1”

“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2”

“The Way Home” Season 4

“Underworld: Blood Wars”

October 2

“#Love”

“Schumacher ’94 — The Birth of a Legend”

“Tyler Perry’s Doing Life”

October 3

“Ranma1/2” Season 3

October 4

“Blue Box” Season 2

October 5

“The Boogeyman”

“Lorne”

“Mayor of Kingstown” Seasons 1–4

“Super BOOMi” Season 1

October 6

“All American” Season 8

“Love Village” Season 3

“Mojo Brookzz: I Know You Lying”

“Pride and Prejudice and Zombies”

October 7

“Inside The Circle”

“Less of a Stranger”

“Real Men” Season 2

“Who Is Martin Mull?”

October 8

“Below”

“Unicorn Academy: Secrets Revealed” Chapter 2

October 9

“Animals”

“Haunted Hotel” Season 2

“Is It Cake? Halloween” Season 2

“Take Charge of My Heart”

October 10

“100 Days of Deception”

“The First Monday in May”

October 12

“Fire Spike” Season 1

“Free Leonard Peltier”

“Señora Acero” Seasons 1–5

“Wayne” Season 1

October 13

“Solar Opposites” Season 6

“The Trap”

“TYSON”

October 14

“Cocaine Bear”

“Love Is Blind” Season 11: Boston

October 15

“Hollywood Arts”

“The Diplomat” Season 4

“The Storm”

October 16

“The Disciple — Netflix Documentary”

“Heat”

“The Fate of the Furious”

“Money Trap: The Karun Treasure”

“Norm: The Tale of Norm Macdonald”

“Sacrifice”

“Seriously Single Too”

“Therapy Done Right”

October 20

“Blindspotting” Seasons 1–2

“Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2”

October 21

“Emily”

“Gladiator”

“Gladiator II”

“The Mothers of Penguins” Season 2

“The New Stanford Prison Experiment”

“Six Kings Slam” Season 2

October 22

“Bottle Shock”

“Couldn’t Agree Less with Allison & Isaac”

“Did Someone Happen to Mention Me?”

“Nobody Wants This” Season 3

October 23

“Fading Grandeur”

“Lupin” Part 4

“Paralyzed by Hope: The Maria Bamford Story”

“Surviving Hurricane Otis”

October 26

“Minimum Wage”

October 27

“Dangerous Liaisons” Season 1

“The One About Matthew Perry”

“Zainab Johnson: Toxically Optimistic”

October 28

“Champions”

October 29

“Balaraw: Blood Island”

“You, Me, Us”

October 30

“A Couple of Lies”

“Akka”

“Beat Luke Littler”

“The Birthday Gift”

“Collision Course”

“How to Ruin Diwali: Meet the Parents”

“SCTV: The Greatest Show You’ve Never Heard Of”