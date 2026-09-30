Everything New on Hulu and Disney+ in October 2026

Hulu and Disney+ are both boasting impressive new additions in October 2026.
The big releases in October for the pair aren’t actually anything to do with spooky season. The latest MCU TV project “VisionQuest” starring Paul Bettany, launches in the middle of the month and wraps up a trilogy of shows that also include “WandaVision” and “Agatha All Along.”
But if you are looking for some horror hits, you can’t do much better than “Hereditary” and “Midsommar” on Hulu, and if you’re looking for something more recent, the wait for Neon horror “Hokum‘s” streaming debut is finally almost over.
Here is everything coming to Hulu and Disney+ in October 2026.
Hulu
October 1
- Big City Greens – Seasons 1-2
- Desert Law – Season 1
- Alita: Battle Angel (2019)
- Aloha (2015)
- Aloha en Español (2015)
- Barbarian (2022)
- Blippi & Meekah’s Very Merry Treasure Hunt
- Die Hard (1988)
- Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995)
- Die Hard 2 (1990)
- Edward Scissorhands (1990)
- The Empty Man (2020)
- Ghostbusters (1984)
- Ghostbusters en Español (1984)
- Ghostbusters: Answer the Call (2016)
- Ghostbusters II (1989)
- Ghostbusters II en Español (1989)
- Grown Ups (2010)
- Grown Ups en Español (2010)
- Grown Ups 2 (2013)
- Grown Ups 2 en Español (2013)
- Hereditary (2018)
- The Hills Have Eyes 2 (2007)
- The Holiday (2006)
- The Holiday en Español (2006)
- Hotel Transylvania (2012)
- Hotel Transylvania en Español (2012)
- Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)
- Hotel Transylvania 2 en Español (2015)
- Jeff Dunham: I’m With Cupid (2024)
- Jeff Dunham’s 250th Red, White, and Blue Birthday Special (2026)
- Larry Flynt for President (2021)
- Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)
- Midsommar (2019)
- Night at the Museum (2006)
- Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)
- Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014)
- Nightmare Alley (2021)
- No Good Deed (2014)
- No Good Deed en Español (2014)
- Premature (2014)
- Scrubs – Season 2 Two-Episode Premiere
- Shark Tank – Season 18 Two-Episode Premiere
- Soul (2020)
- Soulm8te (2026)
- The Substance (2024)
- Surf’s Up (2007)
- Surf’s Up en Español (2007)
- Surf’s Up 2: Wavemania (2017)
- Surf’s Up 2: Wavemania en Español (2017)
- The Swan Princess (1994)
- The Swan Princess en Español (1994)
- The Sweetest Thing (2002)
- The Sweetest Thing en Español (2002)
- Testament of Youth (2015)
- Testament of Youth en Español (2015)
- The Watch (2012)
- True Lies (1994)
- Vampires Suck (2010)
- William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (2020)
October 2
- Adventure Time: Side Quests – Season 2
- Austin City Limits Music Festival 2026 Livestream Day One
- Coven Academy – Season 1
- Mafia Mamma (2023)
- One Spoon of Chocolate (2025)
- Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc
October 3
- Africa Earth’s Wild Home – Season 1
- Austin City Limits Music Festival 2026 Livestream Day Two
- Celebrity Wheel of Fortune – Season 7
- Hereditary (2018)
- Midsommar (2019)
October 4
- Austin City Limits Music Festival 2026 – Livestream Day Three
- The Bachelorette – Seasons 20-21
October 5
- Between Steps – Season 1 Premiere
- Gachiakuta – Season 1, Part 1
October 6
- Private Eyes – Seasons 1-6
- Reasonable Doubt – Season 4 Premiere
October 7
- Jamie Foxx: Take Care of Yourself
- Merry Berry Love – Season 1 Premiere
- Surviving Alaska: Women of the Wild – Season 1
October 8
- Abbott Elementary – Season 6 Premiere
- Beyblade X – Season 3A
- Road Wars – Season 7
October 9
- Benefits with Friends – Season 2
- 2026 LoL KeSPA CUP SVOD – Season 1 (Dubbed)
- LOL Live With Just Nesh (2026)
October 10
- Hokum (2026)
October 11
- Mission: Yozakura Family – Season 2, Cour 2 Premiere
October 12
- Campfire Cooking in Another World With My Absurd Skill – Season 1
- Haikyu!! – Season 1 (Dubbed)
October 14
- The Hunger Games (2012)
- The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (2014)
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 (2015)
- The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023)
- The Lowdown – Season 2 Premiere
- Disney+ and Hulu: Megastorm – Season 1
October 16
- 9-1-1 – Season 10 Premiere
- 9-1-1: Nashville – Season 2 Premiere
- Grey’s Anatomy – Season 23 Premiere
- Heather McMahan: By a Thread (2026)
October 17
- Night Patrol (2025)
- Super Scam Me
October 18
- Companion (2025)
- Wolf Man
October 19
- The Room Next Door (2024)
October 20
- Phony – Season 1
October 23
- Rome Underground – Season 1
- RZA’s One Spoon of Chocolate (2025)
October 24
- Dolly (2025)
October 25
- Last Breath (2025)
- Last Breath en Español (2025)
October 26
- The Mob – Premiere
October 27
- Classroom of Elite – Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)
- The God of High School – Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)
October 29
- Love Island Australia – Season 8
October 30
- Cars That Changed History: Complete Season 1
- The Gentleman Thief (2025)
Disney+
October 1
- Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ – Season 2 Premiere
October 2
- Adventure Time: Side Quests – Season 2
- Austin City Limits Music Festival 2026 Livestream Day One
- Coven Academy – Season 1
- Pupstruction – Season 3 Premiere
October 3
- Africa Earth’s Wild Home – Season 1
- Austin City Limits Music Festival 2026 Livestream Day Two
October 4
- Austin City Limits Music Festival 2026 – Livestream Day Three
October 5
- Between Steps – Season 1 Premiere
October 7
- Kiff – Halloween Special Episode
- Merry Berry Love – Season 1 Premiere
- Phineas and Ferb – Halloween Special
- Surviving Alaska: Women of the Wild – Season 1
- Vampirina: Teenage Vampire – Season 2
October 9
- Benefits with Friends – Season 2
October 10
- The Banana Bowl – Streaming Live at 8pm ET
- Cartoonified! With Kiff: Shorts – Season 2 Premiere
October 14
- Megastorm – Season 1
- VisionQuest – Season 1 Premiere
October 17
- Chibi Tiny Tales – Season 8 Premiere
- Locker Diaries: Coven Academy
- Super Scam Me
October 21
- CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton – Streaming Live @ 9pm ET
October 28
- Marvel’s Iron Man and His Awesome Friends – New Episodes