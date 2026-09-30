Everything New on Hulu and Disney+ in October 2026

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Hulu and Disney+ are both boasting impressive new additions in October 2026.

The big releases in October for the pair aren’t actually anything to do with spooky season. The latest MCU TV project “VisionQuest” starring Paul Bettany, launches in the middle of the month and wraps up a trilogy of shows that also include “WandaVision” and “Agatha All Along.”

But if you are looking for some horror hits, you can’t do much better than “Hereditary” and “Midsommar” on Hulu, and if you’re looking for something more recent, the wait for Neon horror “Hokum‘s” streaming debut is finally almost over.

Here is everything coming to Hulu and Disney+ in October 2026.

Hulu

October 1

Big City Greens – Seasons 1-2

Desert Law – Season 1

Alita: Battle Angel (2019)

Aloha (2015)

Aloha en Español (2015)

Barbarian (2022)

Blippi & Meekah’s Very Merry Treasure Hunt

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995)

Die Hard 2 (1990)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

The Empty Man (2020)

Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbusters en Español (1984)

Ghostbusters: Answer the Call (2016)

Ghostbusters II (1989)

Ghostbusters II en Español (1989)

Grown Ups (2010)

Grown Ups en Español (2010)

Grown Ups 2 (2013)

Grown Ups 2 en Español (2013)

Hereditary (2018)

The Hills Have Eyes 2 (2007)

The Holiday (2006)

The Holiday en Español (2006)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

Hotel Transylvania en Español (2012)

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)

Hotel Transylvania 2 en Español (2015)

Jeff Dunham: I’m With Cupid (2024)

Jeff Dunham’s 250th Red, White, and Blue Birthday Special (2026)

Larry Flynt for President (2021)

Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)

Midsommar (2019)

Night at the Museum (2006)

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014)

Nightmare Alley (2021)

No Good Deed (2014)

No Good Deed en Español (2014)

Premature (2014)

Scrubs – Season 2 Two-Episode Premiere

Shark Tank – Season 18 Two-Episode Premiere

Soul (2020)

Soulm8te (2026)

The Substance (2024)

Surf’s Up (2007)

Surf’s Up en Español (2007)

Surf’s Up 2: Wavemania (2017)

Surf’s Up 2: Wavemania en Español (2017)

The Swan Princess (1994)

The Swan Princess en Español (1994)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

The Sweetest Thing en Español (2002)

Testament of Youth (2015)

Testament of Youth en Español (2015)

The Watch (2012)

True Lies (1994)

Vampires Suck (2010)

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (2020)

October 2

Adventure Time: Side Quests – Season 2

Austin City Limits Music Festival 2026 Livestream Day One

Coven Academy – Season 1

Mafia Mamma (2023)

One Spoon of Chocolate (2025)

Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc

October 3

Africa Earth’s Wild Home – Season 1

Austin City Limits Music Festival 2026 Livestream Day Two

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune – Season 7

Hereditary (2018)

Midsommar (2019)

October 4

Austin City Limits Music Festival 2026 – Livestream Day Three

The Bachelorette – Seasons 20-21

October 5

Between Steps – Season 1 Premiere

Gachiakuta – Season 1, Part 1

October 6

Private Eyes – Seasons 1-6

Reasonable Doubt – Season 4 Premiere

October 7

Jamie Foxx: Take Care of Yourself

Merry Berry Love – Season 1 Premiere

Surviving Alaska: Women of the Wild – Season 1

October 8

Abbott Elementary – Season 6 Premiere

Beyblade X – Season 3A

Road Wars – Season 7

October 9

Benefits with Friends – Season 2

2026 LoL KeSPA CUP SVOD – Season 1 (Dubbed)

LOL Live With Just Nesh (2026)

October 10

Hokum (2026)

October 11

Mission: Yozakura Family – Season 2, Cour 2 Premiere

October 12

Campfire Cooking in Another World With My Absurd Skill – Season 1

Haikyu!! – Season 1 (Dubbed)

October 14

​​​​​​The Hunger Games (2012)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (2014)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 (2015)

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023)

The Lowdown – Season 2 Premiere

Disney+ and Hulu: Megastorm – Season 1

October 16

9-1-1 – Season 10 Premiere

9-1-1: Nashville – Season 2 Premiere

Grey’s Anatomy – Season 23 Premiere

Heather McMahan: By a Thread (2026)

October 17

Night Patrol (2025)

Super Scam Me

October 18

Companion (2025)

Wolf Man

October 19

The Room Next Door (2024)

October 20

Phony – Season 1

October 23

Rome Underground – Season 1

RZA’s One Spoon of Chocolate (2025)

October 24

Dolly (2025)

October 25

Last Breath (2025)

Last Breath en Español (2025)

October 26

The Mob – Premiere

October 27

Classroom of Elite – Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)

The God of High School – Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)

October 29

Love Island Australia – Season 8

October 30

Cars That Changed History: Complete Season 1

The Gentleman Thief (2025)

Disney+

October 1

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ – Season 2 Premiere

October 2

Adventure Time: Side Quests – Season 2

Austin City Limits Music Festival 2026 Livestream Day One

Coven Academy – Season 1

Pupstruction – Season 3 Premiere

October 3

Africa Earth’s Wild Home – Season 1

Austin City Limits Music Festival 2026 Livestream Day Two

October 4

Austin City Limits Music Festival 2026 – Livestream Day Three

October 5

Between Steps – Season 1 Premiere

October 7

Kiff – Halloween Special Episode

Merry Berry Love – Season 1 Premiere

Phineas and Ferb – Halloween Special

Surviving Alaska: Women of the Wild – Season 1

Vampirina: Teenage Vampire – Season 2

October 9

Benefits with Friends – Season 2

October 10

The Banana Bowl – Streaming Live at 8pm ET

Cartoonified! With Kiff: Shorts – Season 2 Premiere

October 14

Megastorm – Season 1

VisionQuest – Season 1 Premiere

October 17

Chibi Tiny Tales – Season 8 Premiere

Locker Diaries: Coven Academy

Super Scam Me

October 21

CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton – Streaming Live @ 9pm ET

October 28