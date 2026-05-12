First ‘VisionQuest’ Footage: Paul Bettany’s Vision Reunites With James Spader’s Ultron in Marvel Series

After being delayed multiple times, Marvel’s “VisionQuest” finally has a premiere date. The live-action series will premiere on Oct. 14 on Disney+, and during Disney’s Upfront presentation on Tuesday, Marvel released the first footage of the show.

For most of the footage, we see Paul Bettany in his human form, essentially watching Vision’s memories like a film. When last we saw him, he was the White Vision that we saw fly off at the end of “WandaVision.” He’s been given his memories back without having lived them, so now he’s trying to figure out his humanity once more, noting he has none of the emotions the first Vision did.

There to help him — and taunt him — is Ultron, once again voiced by James Spader. But Spader also appears in human form too.

Starring Bettany, Ruaridh Mollica, Spader and more, the series will round out a trilogy that began with “WandaVision,” and continued with “Agatha All Along.”

Fans got a look at the trailer for the series at New York Comic-Con this year, which also revealed that Mollica will be playing a grown version of Tommy, Vision and Wanda’s son who was introduced alongside his brother Billy in “WandaVision.”

Tommy briefly appears in the footage, as Spader taunts Vision that “it’s a boy!”

Theoretically, both boys disappeared at the end of that series, with Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) bringing down her Westview hex, but in “Agatha All Along” fans learn that Billy’s soul managed to enter the recently departed body of William Kaplan. It’s also revealed that he managed to shove his brother’s soul into someone else’s body. Presumably, that’s the Tommy we meet in “VisionQuest.”