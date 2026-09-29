Here’s What’s New on Paramount+ in October 2026

Paramount+ is entering spooky season in style, but there is plenty beyond horror to look forward to in October.
Every October, streaming services load up on a bounty of horror films for subscribers to dive into, and Paramount+ is no different. “Dr. Sleep,” “Drag Me to Hell” and “Firestarter” are just some of the horror offerings this month to sink some teeth into.
If you aren’t looking for horror, the latest entry in the “Avatar” animated series, “Seven Havens,” also premieres in October. The next entry in “Dexter: Resurrection” also lands toward the end of the month.
Here is everything coming to Paramount+ in October 2026.
October 1
- A Haunted House
- A Haunted House 2
- A Night At The Roxbury
- A Simple Plan
- An Unfinished Life
- Apocalypse Now Redux
- Beastly
- Blink Twice
- Challengers
- Colossal
- Coneheads
- Crimes of the Future
- Doctor Sleep
- Drag Me to Hell
- Firestarter
- Grizzly Night
- Grumpier Old Men
- Grumpy Old Men
- Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters
- Horrible Bosses
- Horrible Bosses 2
- Hostage
- Hotel Transylvania
- Hotel Transylvania 2
- I Was a Stranger
- It Follows
- Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
- Killer Joe
- Kingpin
- Love & Basketball
- Magic Mike
- Magic Mike XXL
- Marvelous and the Black Hole
- Mr. Holmes
- Noah
- Old School
- One Mile: Chapter One
- One Mile: Chapter Two
- Parasite
- Paycheck
- Planes, Trains and Automobiles
- Rock of Ages
- Rush Hour
- Rush Hour 2
- Rush Hour 3
- She’s All That
- She’s Out of My League
- Side Effects
- Sleeping Dogs
- Smoke Signals
- Stardust
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- The Equalizer 2
- The Hustle
- The Idea of You
- The Intern
- The Layover
- The Mexican
- The Snowman
- The Wedding Singer
- Troy
- Twisted
- Urban Cowboy
- V for Vendetta
- View from the Top
- We Were Soldiers
- We’re the Millers
- When Harry Met Sally
- Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
- You Can Count On Me
- Yours, Mine & Ours
October 4
- Marshals season 2 (CBS Original Series)
- Tracker season 4 (CBS Original Series)
October 5
- CIA Season 2 – (CBS Original Series)
- FBI Season 9 – (CBS Original Series)
- Harlan Coben’s Final Twist season 2 (CBS Original Series)
- This is Us Seasons 1-6
October 6
- NCIS Season 24 (CBS Original Series)
- NCIS: New York (New CBS Original Series)
- NCIS: Origins Season 3 (CBS Original Series)
October 8
- Cupertino (New CBS Original Series)
- Elsbeth Season 4 (CBS Original Series)
- Eternally Yours (NEW CBS Original Series)
- Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Season 3 (CBS Original Series)
October 9
- Avatar: Seven Havens (NEW Animated Series)
- Boston Blue Season 2 (CBS Original Series)
- Fire Country Season 5 (CBS Original Series)
- Sheriff Country Season 2 (CBS Original Series)
October 10
- 48 Hours Season 39 (CBS Original Series)
- UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Duncan
October 13
- Wildling
October 14
- Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living (Seasons 1-6)
- Tyler Perry’s House of Payne (Seasons 7-12)
- Wylde Pak (Seasons 1-2)
October 16
- Tulsa King (Season 4)
October 17
- UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs. Malott
October 19
- V for Vengeance
October 21
- SpongeBob & Patrick’s Timeline Twist-Up (Nickelodeon)
October 22
- Aussie Shore Season 3 (MTV)
October 23
- Formula 1: Austin 2026
October 25
- A Course Called Ireland (NEW Docuseries)
October 28
- The Challenge (Season 42 finale)
- Hanging By A Wire
- The Loud House (Season 9)
- Ridiculousness (Seasons 13-15)
October 29
- Ghosts S6 Halloween Special (CBS Original Series)
October 30
- Dexter Resurrection Season 2 (Showtime Original Series)