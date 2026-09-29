Here’s What’s New on Paramount+ in October 2026

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Paramount+ is entering spooky season in style, but there is plenty beyond horror to look forward to in October.

Every October, streaming services load up on a bounty of horror films for subscribers to dive into, and Paramount+ is no different. “Dr. Sleep,” “Drag Me to Hell” and “Firestarter” are just some of the horror offerings this month to sink some teeth into.

If you aren’t looking for horror, the latest entry in the “Avatar” animated series, “Seven Havens,” also premieres in October. The next entry in “Dexter: Resurrection” also lands toward the end of the month.

Here is everything coming to Paramount+ in October 2026.

October 1

A Haunted House

A Haunted House 2

A Night At The Roxbury

A Simple Plan

An Unfinished Life

Apocalypse Now Redux

Beastly

Blink Twice

Challengers

Colossal

Coneheads

Crimes of the Future

Doctor Sleep

Drag Me to Hell

Firestarter

Grizzly Night

Grumpier Old Men

Grumpy Old Men

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters

Horrible Bosses

Horrible Bosses 2

Hostage

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

I Was a Stranger

It Follows

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Killer Joe

Kingpin

Love & Basketball

Magic Mike

Magic Mike XXL

Marvelous and the Black Hole

Mr. Holmes

Noah

Old School

One Mile: Chapter One

One Mile: Chapter Two

Parasite

Paycheck

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Rock of Ages

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

She’s All That

She’s Out of My League

Side Effects

Sleeping Dogs

Smoke Signals

Stardust

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

The Equalizer 2

The Hustle

The Idea of You

The Intern

The Layover

The Mexican

The Snowman

The Wedding Singer

Troy

Twisted

Urban Cowboy

V for Vendetta

View from the Top

We Were Soldiers

We’re the Millers

When Harry Met Sally

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

You Can Count On Me

Yours, Mine & Ours

October 4

Marshals season 2 (CBS Original Series)

Tracker season 4 (CBS Original Series)

October 5

CIA Season 2 – (CBS Original Series)

FBI Season 9 – (CBS Original Series)

Harlan Coben’s Final Twist season 2 (CBS Original Series)

This is Us Seasons 1-6

October 6

NCIS Season 24 (CBS Original Series)

NCIS: New York (New CBS Original Series)

NCIS: Origins Season 3 (CBS Original Series)

October 8

Cupertino (New CBS Original Series)

Elsbeth Season 4 (CBS Original Series)

Eternally Yours (NEW CBS Original Series)

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Season 3 (CBS Original Series)

October 9

Avatar: Seven Havens (NEW Animated Series)

Boston Blue Season 2 (CBS Original Series)

Fire Country Season 5 (CBS Original Series)

Sheriff Country Season 2 (CBS Original Series)

October 10

48 Hours Season 39 (CBS Original Series)

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Duncan

October 13

Wildling

October 14

Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living (Seasons 1-6)

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne (Seasons 7-12)

Wylde Pak (Seasons 1-2)

October 16

Tulsa King (Season 4)

October 17

UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs. Malott

October 19

V for Vengeance

October 21

SpongeBob & Patrick’s Timeline Twist-Up (Nickelodeon)

October 22

Aussie Shore Season 3 (MTV)

October 23

Formula 1: Austin 2026

October 25

A Course Called Ireland (NEW Docuseries)

October 28

The Challenge (Season 42 finale)

Hanging By A Wire

The Loud House (Season 9)

Ridiculousness (Seasons 13-15)

October 29

Ghosts S6 Halloween Special (CBS Original Series)

October 30