Netflix Unveils First Look at New Homepage Design

Netflix executives unveiled a first look at the streamer’s upcoming homepage redesign, which includes an updated interface and improvements to content recommendations. It also introduce new mobile features, such as a video feed and generative AI-powered search in collaboration with OpenAI.

“Thanks to a combination of new technology and the expansion of our entertainment offerings, we think it’s time to take a giant leap forward,” Netflix chief product officer Eunice Kim told reporters on Tuesday. “Our redesigned TV home page is simpler, more intuitive and better represents the breadth of entertainment on Netflix today, and it’s better at the most important thing: helping our members easily find shows, movies, live events and games that they’ll love.”

The new homepage design will move its shortcuts menu for features like Search and My List from the left hand side to the top of the screen to make them more noticeable and easier to access. Titles will also feature callouts such as “Emmy Award Winner” or “#1 in TV Shows” to make discoverability easier. Additionally, Netflix will use a feature called color feeding to change the background of the homepage when users click on specific titles.

Homepage recommendations will also be more responsive to moods and interests in real time by leveraging AI, pulling from what trailers users are watching or what they are searching for.

In addition to the homepage, Netflix’s mobile app is getting a refresh, with a new vertical feed for users to swipe through clips of TV shows and movies while browsing that will begin testing in the coming weeks.

The company has also been testing a generative AI-powered search function to discover shows using natural conversational phrases, such as “I want something funny and upbeat.” The search feature is currently being tested in iOS as a small opt-in beta, with plans to roll the feature out to more members later this week.

The new mobile features come after Netflix launched Moments in October, which allows users to share clips of the streamer’s series and films with their friends and family on social media. Per Kim, the top saved scene is the kiss between Vi and Caitlyn in “Arcane” Season 2 and five of the top 10 moments have been from “Squid Game.”

“It’s been exciting to see these moments being shared all over social media,” Kim added. “We’ll be investing more in this space in the coming months.”

The new homepage design and mobile features come as Netflix as shifts its focus to engagement rather than subscriber growth. Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters told analysts last month that the new homepage would roll out later this year.