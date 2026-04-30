Netflix Updates Mobile App With Vertical Video Feed to Watch and Share Clips

After updating its TV experience for the first time in more than a decade last year, Netflix is refreshing its mobile app experience.

The revamp includes simplified navigation and a new vertical video feed, dubbed “Clips,” to help the company’s subscribers discover and sample content faster through recommendations tailored to a user’s taste. Those clips will vary in length, from 30 seconds to over a minute, with a specific team dedicated to curating the short-form videos.

Netflix mobile users will continue to have access to the MyList feature to save content for later and will be able to share the clips with friends and family directly from the vertical video feed.

Netflix is refreshing its mobile app experience with a new vertical video feed (Photo courtesy of Netflix)

The vertical video feed comes after Netflix first began experimenting with the format through a feature called Fast Laughs in 2021, which offered short, “snackable” clips of the streamer’s comedy catalogue.

“Mobile is an important part of how Netflix members stay connected to the entertainment they love,” Netflix Chief Product and Technology Officer Elizabeth Stone said in a statement. “With our enhanced navigation and Clips, our new vertical video feed, we’re building on past learnings to deliver an experience designed for the way members want to enjoy Netflix on their phones: for the moments in between, to discover a new title, or a quick laugh.”

The mobile app update is now available in the U.S., the U.K., Australia, Canada, India, Malaysia, Pakistan, the Philippines and South Africa, and will roll out to the rest of the world in the months to come.

In the future, Netflix says it will expand Clips to include podcasts, live programming and collections based on genres, such as romance, K-dramas or specific interests like WWE. Clips from live programming will be a playback of the event after it happens as opposed to a stream in real-time.

Netflix will expand its Clips feature with podcasts, live programming and themed collections at a later date (Photo courtesy of Netflix)

“Our vision is to make our mobile experience as entertaining as what you watch, delivering increasingly personalized, immersive experiences for any mood or moment,” Stone added. “This is just the beginning.”