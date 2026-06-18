TF1 Group Content Launches on Netflix in France

TF1 Group content has officially launched on Netflix in France as part of a first-of-its-kind distribution partnership between the broadcaster and streamer. Starting Friday, Netflix members can watch TF1+ programs and TF1 live channels on the service at no extra cost.

Programming includes live broadcasts from TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1 Séries Films and the 24-hour news channel LCI; live sporting events such as the Rugby Nations Championship and major French Football team matches (excluding FWC26); and shows such as “Demain nous appartient,” “Ici tout commence,” “Diplôme,” “Zodiaque” and “La Cible,” “Koh-Lanta,” “Secret Story” and “Dancing with the Stars.”

“I’m thrilled to see this groundbreaking partnership with Netflix come to life,” TF1 Group CEO Rodolphe Belmer said in a statement. “Netflix subscribers will now get to enjoy the very best of TF1 television like never before. By combining our programming with the power of Netflix’s recommendations, we will reach new audiences together and open up new opportunities for our advertisers.”

“People have more entertainment choices than ever, so we have to consistently give them the best variety of TV and films in a seamless and personalized way,” Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters added. “Our partnership with TF1 brings together two strong, complementary content offerings in a world-class user experience, delivering even more entertainment value for our members in France.”

Access to TF1+ content is being limited to France and the company will remain responsible for its programming, ad sales and rights management, while Netflix oversees distribution, product experience and recommendation technology. Financial terms of the deal, which was first announced last year, have not been disclosed.

The move is part of the streamer’s global efforts to boost engagement and diversify its content lineup through aggregation. Peters has previously said Netflix would use the TF1 deal as a test before exploring partnerships with other broadcasters.

In 2022, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said the service surpassed 10 million subscribers in France. The company has more than 325 million subscribers globally, but no longer breaks the metric out on a quarterly basis.

Meanwhile, TF1 Group reaches 58 million monthly viewers through its broadcast channels and serves 35 million users on its TF1+ streaming service as of the first quarter of 2025. In an investor presentation at the time, TF1 reported a daily reach share of 53%, compared to a daily reach share of 32% for YouTube’s and 17% share for SVOD services.

The latest TF1 collaboration follows the two companies’ co-productions “Les Combattantes,” “L’Agence” and “Tout le bleu du ciel.” In November 2024, Netflix, TF1 and Newen Studio also teamed up on the streamer’s first daily drama series in France, “Tout Pour La Lumière.”