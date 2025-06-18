Netflix, France’s TF1 Strike Landmark Distribution Deal

Netflix has struck a first-of-its-kind distribution agreement with TF1 that will give the streamer’s subscribers direct access to the French broadcaster’s channels and on-demand content.

Starting in 2026, Netflix subscribers in France will be able to watch leading scripted dramas like “Brocéliande” and “Erica,” soaps such as “Demain nous appartient” and “Ici tout commence,” unscripted franchises including “Koh-Lanta” and “The Voice,” and major live sporting events.

The titles will complement the streamer’s library of series and films, including French hits “Lupin,” “Nouvelle École” and “Ad Vitam,” as well as popular series such as “Squid Game” Season 3, “Stranger Things” Season 5 and “Wednesday” Season 2.

The landmark deal, which is the equivalent of a major American commercial network such as NBC or CBS handing over its output to Netflix, comes as the streamer continues to put pressure on the traditional linear TV business as it bolsters its live programming ambitions to help scale its advertising business.

It also comes as streaming eclipsed cable and broadcast TV viewership’s share in May in the U.S., per Nielsen’s latest Gauge report, with Netflix finishing in second behind YouTube with a 7.5% share of TV viewing.

“This is a first-of-its-kind partnership that plays to our strengths of giving audiences the best entertainment alongside the best discovery experience,” Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters said in a statement. “By teaming up with France’s leading broadcaster we will provide French consumers with even more reasons to come to Netflix every day and to stay with us for all their entertainment.”

The new partnership between TF1 and Netflix follows the pair’s collaborations on co-productions like “Les Combattantes,” “L’Agence” and “Tout le bleu du ciel.” In November, Netflix, TF1, and Newen Studio collaborated on the streamer’s first daily drama series in France – “Tout Pour La Lumière” – which will be available on Netflix five days before its free-to-air broadcast on TF1.

“I am delighted about this new partnership with Netflix, with whom we have already established strong relationships through ambitious co-productions in recent months,” TF1 Group CEO Rodolphe Belmer, said. “As viewing habits shift toward on-demand consumption and audience fragmentation increases, this unprecedented alliance will enable our premium content to reach unparalleled audiences and unlock new reach for advertisers within an ecosystem that perfectly complements our TF1+ platform.”

TF1 Group reaches 58 million monthly viewers through its broadcast channels and serves 35 million users on its TF1+ streaming service. Studio TF1 manages over 50 production companies and labels across France and international markets.