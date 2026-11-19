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This is the first in a series from TheWrap exploring the fastest-growing audience for entertainment. Welcome to Decoding Gen Z.

Back in August, Nick Rampe was sitting in a theater for a screening of Eli Roth’s “Ice Cream Man” when his eyes clocked something peculiar as the horror film switched to an animated segment.

It looked a little off, and then it hit him: the scene used generative AI.

“I just picked up on it,” said the 22-year-old college graduate from Nashville. “It’s somehow both repetitive and different every time where you can tell it’s kind of trying to emulate something as opposed to being it.

“It was really off-putting to me,” he told TheWrap.

The controversy ultimately blew up in Roth’s face, and he got raked over the coals on social media for his admission that “Ice Cream Man” did, in fact, use generative AI elements in some scenes. Rampe’s gut reaction is reflective of a broader opposition to the technology reflected in data gathered by research firm NRG for this story, which found that nearly two-thirds of Gen Z respondents feel an AI-played main character unacceptable, and are more wary of AI used in posters, trailers and other marketing materials.

But there’s a glimmer of hope: 39% of Gen Z respondents also said they would be more interested in engaging in a movie that had some AI generated material. While still low, the figure exceeded the interest level of Millennials and Gen X, suggesting more acceptance in areas like special effects, color correction or even stunt doubles.

“Gen Z’s attitudes toward AI haven’t dramatically shifted over the past year — this cohort generally remains more wary of AI in entertainment production than not,” said Kevin Tran, senior manager of trends and futures with NRG.

The results underscore the complicated, messy relationship between Gen Z and cinematic AI, which is inextricably tied to broader concerns about technology and the politics around it. While everyone from President Trump to Open AI CEO Sam Altman has promised an AI-driven utopia, the biggest impact has come from disappearing jobs, rising costs from the massive demand in chips, data centers cropping up around the nation and a persistent looming existential threat — punctuated by one CEO potentially exposing U.S. national security by striking up a relationship with a suspected Chinese spy. Meanwhile, more and more AI slop proliferates across social media.

Can you really blame Gen Z for being skeptical?

“Everybody just tells them how important it is, and everybody’s selling it. ‘You have to do this. Get on board, or you’re going to be left behind,’” said Fred Grinstein, co-founder of Machine Cinema, who also teaches a course on AI at USC’s film school. “Any time somebody comes at you that way, you’re like, ‘I’m not sure I trust you.’”

But it’s in this environment where some of the first AI-generated films are coming out. “Gods Don’t Give Gifts,” an AI “animated” sci-fi film based on Zack London’s popular YouTube channel Gossip Goblin, is set to hit theaters on Dec. 4; it’s taking an independent route similar to Mark “Markliplier” Fischbach’s “Iron Long.” The film will serve as an early test for how keen audiences are for AI fare.

Gen Z showed up for “Iron Lung,” which became a surprise hit, as it did for Curry Barker’s “Obsession” and Kane Parsons’ “Backrooms,” driving both to record-breaking results and showing that these younger viewers can now make or break films. Comparatively, just look at how “Backrooms” overwhelmed the disappointing “The Mandalorian and Grogu,” which was supposed to be a sure-fire bet given the popularity of the Star Wars franchise.

But will Gen Z embrace indie AI projects with the same — or any — fervor? Don’t hold your breath.

Fed AI slop all the time

What can’t be ignored is the jobs problem, with the spectre of AI eliminating opportunities for that generation undergirding much of their opposition to the technology.

“I know film majors who are working incredibly hard to try and make it in this industry, and it’s kind of disheartening to see what it’s like for them, because if their jobs are getting replaced, was all their hard work for nothing?” said Ty Wellemeyer, a 22-year-old education reporter for The Villages Daily Sun who lives in Oxford, Fla.

That kind of frustration over the perception that AI is lazy fuels the very real online anger. When science YouTuber Hank Green was found using the technology to help generate his scripts, the backlash was so swift and strong that he had to respond via a long post on Reddit and slowed down production on his various channels, vowing to never use AI for his scripts, images, music or videos ever again.

It’s easy to associate AI with cheap, lazy content because, well, there’s so much of it online.

“Gen Z lives on social media, so they’re getting fed bad AI slop all the time,” said Jeff Clanagan, president of Hartbeat, the production company founded by Kevin Hart. “Then they formulate the idea that they don’t like AI.”

“As cool as it would be to see Michael Jordan fighting Godzilla on Mt. Vesuvius, it’s knowing the only human interaction between that was some guy typing in prompts,” Wellemeyer said.

That perspective also comes as younger audiences are developing an appreciation for old-school formats like 70mm film, championed by Ryan Coogler in “Sinners” and Paul Thomas Anderson in “One Battle After Another” before Christopher Nolan made the format and Imax an event for his practical effects-heavy smash hit “The Odyssey.”

Christopher Nolan on the set of “Oppenheimer” (Credit: Universal Pictures)

The work that went into “The Odyssey,” for instance, contrasts with the perception that AI-generated content is far easier to create.

“I have a 21-year-old daughter, so I hear it from her,” said Jason Zada, co-founder of AI studio Secret Level.

Zada is working on a hybrid AI horror film, “Terrarium,” which he hopes to show off at Sundance. He signed SAG actors, like Jake Busey, for the project, which he argues still took a lot of craft and film know-how to pull off. He chalked up Gen Z’s dismissiveness to AI to a lot of misinformation, and argued creating compelling AI content is harder than people believe.

“But also, there is a lot of slop,” he conceded.

“The walls are collapsing”

Katie Tidwell, a 21-year-old psychological science major at Belmont University, is stalwartly against the use of AI. And while she concedes her stance is more extreme than her peers, there is more of a consensus when it comes to gen AI being used in media and entertainment.

“There is a very strong distaste for AI in those spaces because art is something that a lot of my peers would really advocate for staying human,” she told TheWrap.

Hollywood isn’t going to stop trying. Disney earlier this month showed off novel ways it plans to use AI and next month will bring an AI-animated show, “Ozzy Fox,” to Disney+. Skydance co-CEO David Ellison can’t stop gushing about the technology. Amazon has been at the forefront of AI and hybrid filmmaking under Albert Cheng (no relation).

These studios have discussed utilizing AI in a way that maintains the human creative center, which NRG’s data shows Gen Z would be more open to.

“The opportunity to experiment with more innovative production methods still exists for studios,” Tran said. “Gen Z overall remains most permissive of AI augmenting behind-the-scenes workflows like color-correcting and creating special effects, rather than having it omnipresent in the creative process replacing actors and writers.”

“The walls between AI and Hollywood are collapsing,” said Edward Saatchi, co-founder and CEO of AI media company Fable Studio, which is producing “Gods Don’t Give Gifts.”

Saatchi points to his film, which he said was made with more care and offers a unique aesthetic that contrasts with low-effort slop on the internet, as something that he hopes will elicit curiosity. The film’s trailer has tallied 2.4 million views on YouTube and Saatchi said he is planning a Best Animated Feature campaign for the project.

But, ultimately, many creatives say, it’s about pairing good stories with AI-generated and hybrid filming techniques that will get viewers over the hump.

Clanagan, who also coaches the Calabasas High School track and field team — and constantly bombards his students with questions like his own personal focus group — said his research led to the creation of an AI hybrid production called “Exotic Foods,” a horror series in the vein of “American Horror Story.” He said he aims to release it on a streaming platform after a concept video scored high with Gen Z audiences.

A Times Square ad for animated AI film “Gods Don’t Give Gifts” (Credit: Gossip Goblin)

He added that he’s already planning to convert some of his office space into a “gray box” set in anticipation of future AI projects.

One of the places where audiences are seeing more AI-generated content is in the microseries realm, where full AI-generated series have become the norm.

“Our responsibility is to create great stories,” said Guy Shimoni, CEO of verticals platform Shortical. The platform just released an AI series starring actor Aki Avni, who agreed to have an AI double created for the psychological thriller, which centers on the dark consequences of selling his face and likeness to an AI studio.

The meta aspect of it is what Shimoni calls “the difference between slop and story.”

Clever plot mechanics aside, it could still take a while for younger audiences to really embrace AI films. Grinstein noted there remains a lot of cultural baggage, and that many of the CEOs of these AI companies are perceived as “pariahs in a lot of Gen Z’s minds.”

But he’s focused on instilling that generation with the know-how to survive and thrive in an AI-dominated world.

“I spend more of my time thinking about how these people get jobs,” he said. “And maybe make money off those baby boomers that love this stuff.”

And maybe, when Hollywood does employ the technology, it’s more transparent about how it was actually used. Because Gen Z audiences catch on quickly.

“I went in expecting a bad movie and I got a bad movie but with AI,” Rampe said of “Ice Cream Man.” “If you’re not even willing to put in the effort to bring this sort of thing to fruition, why should I care about it?”