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Second in a series exploring the fastest-growing audience for entertainment. Welcome to Decoding Gen Z.

For Gen Z, much of their formative years were spent in masks or in isolation during the pandemic. The generation took midterms online, skipped homecoming dances and proms and communicated more in Snapchat groups than in-person classrooms or bars during the early 2020s.

“I spent most of my last two months of my sophomore year and a weird on and off junior year talking to my classmates over Zoom,” Ty Wellemeyer, a 22-year-old education reporter for The Villages Daily Sun who lives in Oxford, Fla., told TheWrap. “I feel like some people still never recovered from that.”

Now, they’re making up for lost time.

Six years after the pandemic, the zoomers are well into their high school and twenty-something years making decisions about the kinds of content they like and how they consume it. Key to their passions are live gatherings that offer a communal aspect and reinforces their fandom — a stark contrast from the early lonely years spent siloed into internet forums.

Streamers and studios are starting to take note.

An NRG study conducted in collaboration with TheWrap found that Gen Z is on par with millennials and Gen X for preferring real-world over digital experiences. Entertainment companies have capitalized on this opportunity, marketing their television and film projects tied to in-person experiences.

Nearly 70 percent of Gen Zers said they like to attend in-person events or prefer in-person equally to online fan culture.

“Gen Z loves, and lives on, the internet and scrolling feeds. But the way they want to engage with their fandom isn’t limited to the digital,” Perri Feinsilber, vice president of ‘Future Of’ Insights’ at NRG, told TheWrap. “Our data shows that Gen Z, like older consumers, still more often than not prefers an in-person experience if given the option. So for Gen Z, there’s still something extra meaningful and even unique about an in-person experience.”

There’s good reason for media companies to pay attention to Gen Z and what they are gravitating towards. Gen Z has played a large part in the summer box office boom as well as driving new marketing strategies for streamers. Netflix has leaned into live events tied to one of its most popular YA titles “Outer Banks” to engage the Gen Z fanbase, while Prime Video leaned into BookTok this summer, launching its first ever Obsessed Fest to celebrate its YA slate. These events are critical to cultivating that passion, as well as creating young evangelists for new films and shows.

They also tap into a unique craving for in-person connection that Gen Z has, a stark contrasts with the social media feeds and digital storytelling that dominate so much more of their lives. The result: fans make a big deal about entertainment properties they really care about, scooping up merchandise such as meme-worthy specialty popcorn buckets or lining up for “Stranger Things” fan experiences.

Catering to Gen Z tastes

In the run-up to the highly anticipated “The Hunger Games” prequel “Sunrise on the Reaping,” fans lined the plaza of the Westfield Century City Mall in Los Angeles to pose with the cornucopia prop from the film (it’s the centerpiece of many Hunger Games arenas in the films and novels). Eager audiences posted countless TikToks from the activation while other fans across the globe celebrated the dystopian franchise at the U.K. fan screening.

Influencers invited by Lionsgate celebrated the aptly named “sunrise screenings,” while other twenty-somethings bought a morning “sunrise” ticket to the film on their own. More than 130 movie theaters across the United States hosted special early-morning screenings of the prequel on Saturday, one day after its nationwide theatrical release.

Gen Z has helped revive the box office with its energized fandom. Movie theaters’ investment in this audience is no accident. At AMC, the company’s A-List status is popular amongst Gen Z moviegoers, allowing participants to watch up to four movies a week for the price of one.

A-List members who also participate in AMC Stubs accounted for around 20% of the total U.S. theater patronage in the company’s second quarter.

A general view during “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” UK Fan screening event at HMV Westfield Shopping Centre on Oct. 28 in London, England. (Credit: Joe Maher/Getty Images for Lionsgate UK )

Gen Zers turned out in droves for horror films like “Obsession” and “Backrooms” this summer, contributing to massive box office. While online chatter contributed to the popularity of the titles, Gen Z spent their own money to come out in-person to the theaters.

The passion for certain entertainment titles has been fueled by conversation on social media. As TikTok and Instagram’s algorithms favor video content tied to trending topics, Gen Z has a higher likelihood of sharing their excitement and criticisms about projects online. Hot takes go viral, and positive reviews spark interest in must-see projects.

Netflix’s events strategy

Teenage girls flooded into the Ford theater in their sunset-glam to bid adieu to Netflix’s YA breakout hit “Outer Banks” late this summer, transforming the show’s farewell into a gathering for the fans who spent years invested in its characters and treasure-hunting adventures.

To celebrate its fifth and final season, Netflix hosted its first Pogue Awards, an in-person event bringing together the cast, crew and diehard fans to celebrate the legacy of the series. Some attendees found the event through Instagram, while others were invited by the streamer, but they all arrived with a shared enthusiasm for the show.

That common ground is part of what makes fan events so powerful, Netflix’s VP of marketing Jonathan Helfgot said.

“One of the great things about entertainment is that it’s something that we can find common ground over and find connection over,” Helfgot told TheWrap. “If there’s anybody that’s feeling that separation more than anyone else, it’s young people, and so I think when they can find something that they truly feel a connection to, and other people that feel that same connection, it can be really reassuring.”

Drew Starkey attends Poguelandia 2024: A Netflix Outer Banks Experience on Nov. 2 in Los Angeles, California. (Credit: Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix)

The experience of being surrounded by people who understand a particular obsession can be its own draw, even for fans who might otherwise never cross paths.

“If you’re at the ‘Wednesday’ [Netflix House] experience, or if you’re at Poguelandia, the only thing everybody there has in common is that they love this show,” Helfgot said. “You could have a completely different lived experience in your life, but you have this very powerful thing in common, which is fanship.”

That sense of community is increasingly becoming part of the entertainment itself. Netflix has experimented with experiences that bring its programming into the real world, from Netflix House attractions in the King of Prussia mall to events like Poguelandia, giving audiences a way to interact with their favorite franchises outside of streaming.

Prime Video’s bet on obsession

The appeal of these events extends across genres, particularly for young audiences who have built communities around books, adaptations and romance-driven storytelling.

Amazon MGM Studios’ head of film Courtenay Valenti said YA audiences, largely driven by Gen Z, are particularly valuable to streamers because of the enthusiasm they bring to the stories they love.

“They’re an audience that cares deeply and talks and recommends to friends and creates cultural conversation, and that leads to a huge obsessive fandom,” Valenti said. “Our responsibility is to bring these stories to life authentically in a way that lives and comports with their vision of why they care so much.”

That relationship between a story and its audience is also central to Obsessed Fest, an event the streamer hosted for the first time this summer. The event came on the heels of a banner launch for hockey romance series “Off Campus.” Stars from “Overcompensating,” “Elle” and “Every Year After” also made appearances at the fan event.

Guests attend Prime Video’s inaugural Obsessed Fest event at Nya Studios on June 27 in Los Angeles, California. (Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Prime Video)

“Everything about ‘Obsession is in Session’ is driven by emotion. It’s not about being overly intellectual or cerebral — it’s about creating something that makes fans feel deeply,” Sue Kroll, head of global marketing for Amazon MGM Studios, told TheWrap. “As people walk into Obsessed Fest, I hope they feel fully immersed in that emotion, because that’s what breaks through, that’s what connects, and ultimately, that’s what makes stories memorable.”

For attendees, the value of these events can be less about the programming itself than the feeling of being part of something communal. One fan said that streamers should continue to prioritize fan events because they are the ones who provide free marketing for the projects.

“The fans really hype things up. They go to the book signings. They read the books. They spend so much time and energy and love in it,” Lala, one fan on-site at the Hollywood event, said. “This felt really intimate.”

Another attendee described the experience as a gift to the fans while also an opportunity to have fun and build community.

“It doesn’t feel like it’s for profit,” Connor, another fan who had traveled from Houston, said. “It’s just feels fun and community and a way of giving back.”

Reality and creator worlds

The appetite for in-person community isn’t limited to scripted television or film adaptations. Reality television has also become a gathering point for Gen Z fans, particularly young women who are turning watch parties and live events into extensions of their fandom.

According to the NRG study, 60% of Gen Z women want to spend more time at real-world events with friends and family, compared to 50% of Gen Z men. Gen Z women are also more likely to say real-world experiences feel more meaningful than digital ones, at 49% compared with 41% of Gen Z men.

That enthusiasm has translated into audiences gathering around shows like “Love Island” and “Dancing With the Stars,” with watch parties allowing fans to experience the highs, lows and weekly drama collectively rather than simply following along on their phones.

In November alone Reality Bar hosted in-person watch parties in Los Angeles for “Love Is Blind,” “Survivor,” “Traitors,” “The Circle” and “Dancing With the Stars.”

“Love Island USA” fans gather at Q’s Billiard Club & Restaurant in Santa Monica, CA for the first night of Casa Amor on June 22 (Loree Seitz/TheWrap)

Creator conventions like VidCon have similarly offered fans the opportunity to meet the personalities they follow online while connecting with other viewers who share their interests. Celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, Sarah Tortoreti, SVP of marketing at VidCon, said that seeing online community form in-person relationships is one of her favorite parts of her job.

“All of these communities exist, but they exist behind a screen, and the whole point of VidCon is to remove that layer and bring it together in real life,” she told TheWrap.

Creators are also hosting their own IRL events to bring their communities together in-person. These events are not only great for building a dedicated fanbase but also a monetary interest for the creators.

Live events can provide new revenue streams for creators and strengthen fan devotion. Bonny Rebecca and Emily Hunt, the duo behind popular YouTube channel Chats and Reacts, hosted an event earlier this fall in partnership with Patreon. Fans flew into New York City from as far as Ohio.

Popular teenage YouTuber Salish Matter’s launch of her skincare line Sincerely Yours was so popular that New Jersey’s American Dream Mall had to be shut down after more than 80,000 people came out for the event.

As entertainment companies compete for Gen Z’s attention across an increasingly crowded digital landscape, the draw of an in-person experience may be its ability to offer something an algorithm cannot — a room full of people who already have something to talk about.