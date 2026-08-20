Disney TV Acquisitions Exec Chuck Saftler to Exit After 32 Years

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Disney TV acquisitions executive Chuck Saftler is exiting the company after more than 32 years.

Saftler, whose last day in the office will be Oct. 16, said in a memo to staff that he is stepping down from his role as he considers a “new professional chapter.”

Most recently, he served as head of acquisitions for ABC, Disney Kids and Family, FX and National Geographic. From 2020 to 2023, Saftler was head of business operations and acquisitions for ABC, FX and Freeform. Prior to the Disney-Fox merger, he was at FX for nearly three decades, where he served in major roles including chief operating officer and president of programming strategy. He joined FX in December 1993, just months before the network’s launch.

“It’s hard to put into words what these three decades have meant to me. I had the extraordinary opportunity to help build FX from its earliest days and then to take on new leadership roles across Disney Entertainment Television,” Saftler said. “I’m incredibly proud of what we built, the stories we told and, most of all, the people I had the privilege of doing it with.”

Saftler worked under Disney’s Platform Distribution group led by President Jimmy Zasowski. In his own memo announcing the departure, Zasowki said Saftler “has no doubt left an indelible mark on the business and his contributions have shaped the team in lasting ways.”

“Chuck’s enduring commitment and countless contributions over the past three decades have had a profound impact on the company,” FX Chairman John Landgraf and Disney Entertainment Television Chair Debra OConnell added in a joint statement. “Chuck was a part of FX from the very beginning and played a defining role in shaping and strengthening the network at every stage. His intelligence, humility and remarkably good judgment have made him a trusted voice, and his influence will be felt for years to come.”

Sean Cocchia, Disney’s executive vice president of entertainment cable networks, business operations and network franchises, will assume leadership of network acquisitions, integrating the team into his broader programming strategy and business operations portfolio following a transition period.

Read Saftler’s full memo to staff below:

Friends and colleagues,

After more than 32 years with Disney, I have made the decision to step down from my role as I consider a new professional chapter.

It’s hard to put into words what these three decades have meant to me. I had the extraordinary opportunity to help build FX from its earliest days and then to take on new leadership roles across Disney Entertainment Television. I’m incredibly proud of what we built, the stories we told and, most of all, the people I had the privilege of doing it with.

I’d like to especially thank John Landgraf, Debra OConnell and Jimmy Zasowski for their support, trust and partnership, and for the many experiences that have shaped my journey at this company.

While it’s never easy to say goodbye to a place that has been such a meaningful part of my life and career, I’m energized by what may come next and to apply the knowledge and experiences that have brought me this far.

Above all, I’m deeply grateful to the extraordinary colleagues, creative partners, and friends who have been part of this incredible journey. It has been a privilege to work alongside each and every one of you. And while I will miss being part of such an exceptional organization, I have immense pride in what we’ve accomplished together and I’m excited to embark on this next phase.

Chuck