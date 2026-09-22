Disney Expands Roles for Cathleen Taff and Lisa Baldzicki in Consumer Products Shakeup

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Disney is restructuring its Consumer Products team, shifting the division under its Entertainment umbrella and expanding roles for execs Cathleen Taff and Lisa Baldzicki in the shakeup.

Effective Oct. 4, the global licensing and publishing businesses will be housed under Disney Entertainment Studios. The Disney Parks merchandise team will remain part of Disney Experiences.

As part of the restructuring, Taff was named president of Disney Entertainment – Studios and Consumer Products, reporting to Disney Entertainment – Studios Chairman Alan Bergman.

Taff is a 32-year Disney veteran, who has held a range of senior executive roles within studios, most recently as president of production services, franchise management and theatrical distribution.

The restructuring comes a week after CEO Josh D’Amaro has said he wants his company to embrace a more tech-forward approach, creating expanded roles in tech and AI.

In her new role, Taff will lead the incoming Disney Consumer Products businesses and continue to oversee her production services team. The studios she will oversee include Disney, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, 20th Century Studios, and Searchlight Pictures. She will also continue to lead Disney Theatrical Group and Disney Music Group.

“Cathleen has been an invaluable partner and leader within our team, bringing the same creativity, rigor, and collaborative spirit to everything she does,” Bergman said in a statement. “As we bring Disney Consumer Products’ licensing and publishing businesses into Disney Entertainment, there’s no one better suited to guide this next chapter. She understands how to connect our stories and franchises to the ways fans experience them, and she’ll ensure these businesses continue to grow with the same focus and excellence she’s brought to Studios.”

Baldzicki, meanwhile, will continue to lead the Disney Parks merchandise business, with expanded responsibility for global parks merchandise. In her new role as EVP of Global Experience & Innovation for Disney Experiences, she will report to Disney Experiences Chairman Thomas Mazloum.

“Lisa is a proven leader who brings together industry expertise, strategic vision, and a genuine passion for Disney storytelling,” Mazloum said. “I’m thrilled to have her in a new role where her unique ability to anticipate what resonates with consumers and translate those insights into meaningful experiences that can scale will help shape the future of our businesses across Disney Experiences.”

Baldzicki will lead a newly formed team that identifies emerging trends for scaling the Disney Experiences global portfolio. She previously served as SVP of Parks Product Development & Retail, where she defined the vision and business strategy for product and retail portfolios.