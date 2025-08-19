Disney Expands Product and Tech Leadership Team With Tony Donohoe, Erin Teague

Disney Entertainment and ESPN’s chief product & technology officer Adam Smith is expanding his leadership team, adding former JPMorgan Chase and Walmart executive Tony Donohoe and former Google executive Erin Teague.

Donohoe, who brings over 30 years of experience scaling technology across the retail, financial services, travel and enterprise software industries, will serve as executive vice president of ad platforms, working closely with Disney Advertising chief Rita Ferro on growth and innovation for the division. He most recently served as senior vice president of technology at Walmart, where he led a global team of over 4,500 technologists, managed cloud infrastructure spend for commerce platforms and launched their in-house digital service provider (DSP). Additionally, he held technology leadership roles at JP Morgan Chase and was chief technology officer for Expedia and SoFi.

Meanwhile, Teague will serve as executive vice president of product management, overseeing a team that will focus on building user-centric products across a variety of areas such as artificial intelligence, sports, media and entertainment, social media and augmented and virtual reality. She’s previously held leadership roles at Google, Yahoo, Twitter and Morgan Stanley, among others, and will officially join the company in September.

“Part of what makes Disney distinctive is the combination of creativity and technology. As Product & Technology at Disney and ESPN continue to pursue our vision, we’re driving new ideas, transforming our products,” Smith said in a statement. “Erin and Tony bring technical firepower, deep expertise and dynamic vision and will be a key part of our success driving innovation and user-centric products.”

The executive appointments come as ESPN is gearing up to launch its new streaming service on Thursday, which will package the sports network’s programming with fantasy sports integrations, enhanced statistics, betting features and e-commerce.

Disney also recently revealed that it plans to fully integrate Hulu into Disney+, with plans for a unified standalone app to launch in 2026. As part of the integration, Hulu will replace the Star tile on Disney+ in international markets starting in the fall.

Work is also underway to make various technical improvements in the Disney+ app, including new features and a more personalized home page, as it looks to boost engagement on the platform.

As of its third quarter of 2025, Disney has a total of 207.4 million subscribers across Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+. Disney+ and Hulu will also stop reporting subscriber and average revenue per user figures starting in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, while ESPN+ will stop in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2025.